Where Will Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Be in 3 Years?

Besides expected improvements in consumer spending amid declining interest rates, Couche-Tard’s continued focus on strategic acquisitions could help its stock stage a sharp recovery in the coming years.

The Canadian stock market soared 18% in 2024, but not every stock joined this rally. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), the global convenience retail giant, faced challenges as inflation and a weak consumer spending environment weighed on its recent financial performance. But Couche-Tard is no stranger to navigating tough economic conditions. With its disciplined expansion strategy and ability to adapt, this top TSX stock has consistently delivered value for shareholders over the long term.

So, where could Couche-Tard stock be three years from now? In this article, I’ll break down the key factors that could shape the company’s future and help you decide if this retail stock deserves a place in your portfolio.

What’s hurting Couche-Tard stock?

If you don’t know it already, Couche-Tard currently operates over 16,800 stores across 31 countries and territories. Its business model mainly focuses on convenience, generating steady revenue streams from both merchandise sales and fuel distribution.

However, Couche-Tard’s stock has had a rocky year, trading at $76.75 per share, with a market cap of $72.8 billion. Over the last 12 months, the stock has slid nearly 6%. Several negative factors could be responsible for ATD stock’s underperformance in the last year. For example, inflationary pressures and constrained discretionary spending hit consumer demand, particularly for non-essential items.

During the second quarter (ended in October 2024) of its fiscal 2025, Couche-Tard’s same-store merchandise sales fell across its key markets. In the U.S. market, the company registered a 1.6% YoY (year-over-year) decline. Similarly, in Europe and other regions, it saw a 1.5% YoY sales drop, and in Canada, its revenue plunged even more sharply by 2.3%.

These declines highlight the impact of inflation and economic pressures on low-income consumers, who seem to be reducing spending on non-essential items. Also, the ongoing decline in cigarette sales, which has historically been a strong revenue driver for Couche-Tard, added to the pressure on its merchandise performance in recent quarters.

Where will Couche-Tard stock be in three years?

Despite the recent challenges due to macroeconomic uncertainties, Couche-Tard is continuing to showcase resilience. In the second quarter, the company registered a 6% YoY rise in its total revenue to US$17.4 billion with the help of new acquisitions and positive growth in its wholesale fuel business. Its quarterly gross profit also rose 7.3% from a year ago to $3.2 billion, even as pressure on U.S. fuel margins and increased operating costs stole its adjusted net profits.

Despite short-term challenges, Couche-Tard is continuing to focus on the long-term growth strategy. The company’s disciplined approach to expansion could be seen in its plans to acquire 290 new convenience and fuel sites in the United States. These new acquisitions could play an important role in boosting its financial growth trends in the coming years.

While it’s nearly impossible to predict where Couche-Tard stock will be three years from now, it certainly has the potential to see a sharp rebound, especially given its proven ability to navigate economic challenges and execute growth initiatives. Moreover, consistently declining interest rates and easing inflationary pressures could improve consumer spending and speed up the recovery of Couche-Tard’s merchandise sales in the near future, making its stock even more attractive to buy now.