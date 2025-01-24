Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Hive Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in January 

Why Hive Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in January 

Bitcoin is trading at its all-time high. However, Hive’s stock continues to trade in the lower range, creating a buying opportunity.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

Crypto investors have something to cheer about as one of their supporters, Donald Trump, took the oath to become the 47th U.S. President. For years, crypto has been vying to win over investors’ confidence as an alternative investing option. However, loose regulatory ends and a highly speculative nature kept traditional investors with big pockets at bay. This scenario is about to change in the United States, and 2025 could see the formation of yet another crypto bubble. Hive Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) could be the best stock to buy in January if the bubble materializes.

The best stock to buy in January

Just before Donald Trump took the oath, he launched his meme coin, $TRUMP, which soared to reach over US$10 billion in market value on January 20. His wife, Melania Trump, also launched her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, which crossed $1 billion in market value.

$TRUMP and $MELANIA are not exactly investments or securities but a token of support. Moreover, owing to their speculative nature, the cryptocurrency community is concerned about investing in them.

On the broader front, the Trump family’s entry into the crypto world at a time when he became the President has generated confidence among crypto investors, pushing bitcoin to a new all-time high.

What does the $TRUMP coin mean to crypto?

The last time the crypto bubble formed was from November 2020 to November 2021, and driving this trend was Elon Musk with his hype around Dogecoin. Over the years, several crypto coins have been hyped and become the mode of speculative trades. The problem with such speculative coins is they can be wealth creators and destroyers.

However, Bitcoin, the first crypto coin, has sustained all crypto bubbles and generated wealth for its investors. It is the only crypto that has received recognition from fund managers. One big milestone Bitcoin achieved in the last crypto bubble was the launch of the world’s first Bitcoin ETF. The Purpose Bitcoin ETF was launched in Canada in February 2021, and those who invested at the launch have doubled their money in almost five years.

This year, BlackRock, one of the largest investment firms, launched Bitcoin ETF iShares Bitcoin ETF.

Why Hive could be the best stock to buy in January

Feeling the momentum, HIVE went closer to where the action was. It relocated its head office from Vancouver, Canada to San Antonio, Texas.

While Bitcoin ETFs can give you exposure to Bitcoin price fluctuations, Hive can give you more than that. Bitcoin ETFs are relatively new, and their cost of buying and holding Bitcoin is high. Hive is a blockchain company and one of the earliest miners of Bitcoin. No one can take away this advantage from Hive. It has been mining Bitcoin for over a decade and enjoys a competitive hash rate. Hence, when Bitcoin prices rise, the Hive stock price grows faster than Bitcoin ETFs.

Another advantage of Hive is its three graphic processing unit (GPU) data centres in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is building a fourth one in Paraguay that could significantly boost its mining capacity. The company can give you the advantage of capturing the crypto bubble rally. HIVE is diversifying its revenue stream to offer high-performance computing (HPC) capacity to earn a relatively stable source of income.

Now is a good time to invest in Hive stock while it trades below $5 and hold it till the end of the year. If all the attention to the crypto market leads to another bubble, your investment could grow 500–800%. If the hype is short-lived, at least the stock could cross the $8 mark and maybe even double your money in a few months.

Investor takeaway

The 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room of $7,000 gives you enough scope to invest $500 per month in your core portfolio of stocks with strong fundamentals, leaving you with $1,000 for opportunistic and riskier investments. You could consider investing $500 in Hive.

The stock trades closer to the lower end of its $4–$8 price range. The HPC computing revenue gives the stock support at $4. This reduces the risk of a downside, but the possibility of a crypto bubble creates significantly high upside potential.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Could MDA Stock Deliver Big Returns Over the Next 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides surging demand for space technology, its proven execution capabilities could help MDA Space stock deliver solid returns over the…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could lead the TSX higher this year!

Read more »

think thought consider
Tech Stocks

Where Will Celestica Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I wouldn’t be surprised if Celestica stock maintains its solid upward trajectory over the next three years.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Dropping Apple Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's be clear: there's nothing wrong with Apple stock. But investors may not get the value they can from this…

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

OpenText is a TSX tech stock which trades at a cheap multiple while offering a tasty yield to shareholders in…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

This TSX Stock Has Already Soared 151%: Can it Double in 2025?

| Jitendra Parashar

Whether MDA stock doubles again in 2025 will depend on consistent execution and broader market conditions, but it certainly seems…

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Opinion: This Is the Only TSX Growth Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) looks like a top growth stock worth owning over the next five years on a relative…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Tech Stocks

The Smartest TSX Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

D2L is a TSX tech stock that is growing revenue and cash flow at a steady pace, enabling it to…

Read more »