Home » Investing » Renewable Energy Is a Must-Watch Sector This Year

Renewable Energy Is a Must-Watch Sector This Year

Renewable energy stocks are here to stay and could in fact provide a huge investment opportunity this year.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

In 2025, renewable energy stocks will stand out as a promising investment. With the global shift toward greener solutions, governments and corporations are pouring resources into clean energy initiatives. The Canadian government, in particular, has continued to prioritize renewable energy infrastructure. Creating a fertile ground for growth in this sector. From subsidies to green bonds, policy support remains strong. The growing demand for wind, solar, and hydroelectric power underlines the potential for consistent revenue growth. At the same time, advancements in technology are helping to drive down costs, making these energy sources even more competitive.

The urgency of addressing climate change has also amplified the attractiveness of renewable energy companies. As global carbon-reduction goals become more stringent, traditional energy sources like coal and oil are facing increasing regulatory challenges. Meanwhile, renewables are stepping in to fill the gap. Investors are increasingly looking for opportunities in companies that align with ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria. This positions renewable energy stocks as both ethical and financially viable investments.

Consider Capital Power

This is where companies like Capital Power (TSX:CPX) come into play. Capital Power has built a reputation for balancing conventional energy production with a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets. The renewable energy stock’s wind and solar projects have expanded significantly, aligning well with global trends. Moreover, CPX’s financial performance reflects its strategic focus. Its market cap climbed from $4.45 billion in late 2023 to over $8.4 billion by early 2025—a testament to its strong growth trajectory and investor confidence.

Recent earnings also paint a promising picture for CPX. In the third quarter of 2024, the renewable energy stock reported $3.79 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. While this was a slight decline in year-over-year revenue growth, its profit margin of 14.66% and operating margin of 29.02% demonstrate efficiency. Moreover, Capital Power’s forward annual dividend yield of 4.30%, supported by a sustainable payout ratio of 60.75%, makes it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

Future outlook

What sets CPX apart is its forward-thinking strategy. The renewable energy stock has committed to phasing out coal-fired power and transitioning to cleaner energy sources. Its investment in energy storage solutions and hydrogen projects underscores its readiness to lead in a decarbonized future. The stability of its cash flow, combined with ongoing project developments, signals that CPX is positioned for long-term success.

Capital Power’s stock has also outperformed broader market indices over the past year, with a 52-week high of $68.73, reflecting robust investor demand. Its beta of 0.65 indicates lower volatility compared to the market, offering a measure of stability in turbulent times. For long-term investors, this balance of growth and resilience makes CPX an appealing option.

Looking ahead, Capital Power’s pipeline of renewable projects and its strong presence in both Canadian and U.S. markets suggest room for further growth. Analysts have highlighted its strategic acquisitions and efficient project management as key drivers of future revenue. With a focus on green energy solutions, the renewable energy stock aligns well with global decarbonization goals, ensuring its relevance in the coming decades.

Bottom line

Renewable energy stocks as a sector is poised for significant expansion, and Capital Power exemplifies the type of company that stands to benefit. Its solid financials, commitment to sustainability, and attractive dividend profile make it an excellent choice for both growth and income investors. While the market can be unpredictable, the underlying fundamentals of CPX and the broader renewable energy sector remain strong, making now a great time to consider adding these stocks to your portfolio.

