Member Login
Home » Investing » The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

Canadian stocks had some big winners last year, but are they still winners in 2025?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in Canadian stocks that led their sectors in 2024 is a strategic way to align your portfolio with market leaders. Ones that have demonstrated both resilience and growth. These companies have already proven their ability to navigate challenges, outperform competitors, and capture market share. Sector leaders often set benchmarks for performance, benefiting from robust financials, innovative strategies, and strong market positioning. Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are prime examples of such leaders on the TSX. Each has compelling reasons to consider them for your portfolio.

Top stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard has solidified itself as a global convenience store giant. In its most recent quarter, the Canadian stock reported revenue growth of 17% year over year, reaching $71.92 billion. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.23 and an operating margin of 6.02%, ATD has demonstrated consistent profitability. Its ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences while expanding its store network has positioned it as a reliable player in the consumer staples sector. The Canadian stock’s commitment to shareholder returns is evident in its 0.9% dividend yield, backed by a manageable payout ratio of 19.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada, Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization, continues to shine as a leader in the financial sector. Its latest quarter showcased a 13% year-over-year revenue growth, hitting $56.51 billion. RBC’s profit margin of 28.67% and return on equity of 13.68% underscore its operational efficiency. With a forward annual dividend yield of 3.23%, RBC offers a steady income stream for dividend investors. The bank’s diversification across retail banking, wealth management, and capital markets provides a solid foundation for future growth, making it a cornerstone for any long-term portfolio.

Alamos Gold represents a standout in the materials sector, particularly during a year of rising gold prices and heightened demand. For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, AGI reported a 40.9% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $1.23 billion. Its quarterly earnings growth of 114.5% reflects strong operational leverage. At the same time, its profit margin of 19.89% is impressive for a mining company. Alamos also maintains a healthy balance sheet, with $315.5 million in cash and a debt-to-equity ratio of just 8.48%. The Canadian stock’s 0.49% dividend yield, though modest, is well-supported by its low payout ratio of 16.67%, indicating room for future increases.

Why buy?

Investing in ATD, AGI, and RY means betting on Canadian stocks that have demonstrated their ability to thrive in competitive and often volatile environments. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s global footprint and adaptability ensure it remains a top player in retail convenience — a sector resilient to economic fluctuations. Meanwhile, Royal Bank of Canada’s broad diversification and strong financial metrics provide stability and growth potential in the banking industry. Alamos Gold’s performance underscores its ability to capitalize on favourable commodity cycles while maintaining a disciplined financial approach.

Looking ahead, all three companies show promising trajectories. ATD’s focus on digital transformation and sustainability initiatives aims to drive long-term growth. RBC continues to expand its wealth management footprint, particularly in the U.S., positioning itself to benefit from demographic trends and economic growth. Alamos Gold, with its high-margin projects and exploration potential, remains poised to deliver value as gold continues to be a sought-after asset during periods of economic uncertainty.

Investors often look for a mix of stability and growth, and these sector leaders offer both. ATD’s consistency, RBC’s dividend and growth potential, and AGI’s operational excellence make them attractive across different market conditions. These Canadian stocks also benefit from significant institutional ownership, reflecting confidence from large-scale investors — ones who view them as safe bets in their respective sectors.

Bottom line

By focusing on sector leaders, investors can tap into the strengths of proven performers, reducing risks associated with lesser-known or underperforming companies. The historical success and future strategies of ATD, AGI, and RY provide a robust case for their inclusion in portfolios aiming for balanced and sustained returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Better REIT: RioCan vs Choice Properties?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

RioCan REIT or Choice Properties REIT? Find out which Canadian REIT offers better yields, growth potential, and stability for passive…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare stocks will always be a part of the market as essential investments, but these four look like strong long-term…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Warning: This TFSA Red Flag Could Get You Taxed Faster Than Day Trading

| Andrew Button

Holding stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA is great, but mind your contribution limit.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: BCE vs Telus?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks have long been strong dividend choices, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Great-West Lifeco: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Great West stock was a top investment last year, but what does 2025 hold?

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Create a Monthly Income Machine With Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The tax-free money growth feature of the TFSA makes it possible to create a monthly income machine.

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

CPP at 60 or 65? Maximize Your Benefits With These Insights

| Christopher Liew, CFA

CPP users can start pension payments at 60 or 65 but should consider other ways to augment or boost retirement…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Blue-chip stocks are some of the best choices for creating the perfect portfolio.

Read more »