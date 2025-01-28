Member Login
Missed Out on Nvidia Stock? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

Nvidia stock slumped by over 10% this week as DeepSeek came on the scene. So what now?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), the renowned titan in the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware arena, recently faced a significant jolt in the stock market. The catalyst? A Chinese startup named DeepSeek unveiled an AI model that not only rivals existing technologies. It does so with remarkable efficiency and at a fraction of the cost. This revelation sent NVIDIA’s stock into a tailspin, plummeting by over 11% in a single day.

What happened

DeepSeek’s achievement is particularly noteworthy because it developed its advanced AI model using less advanced chips, challenging the prevailing belief that cutting-edge hardware is essential for top-tier AI performance. This breakthrough has raised eyebrows and questions about the future demand for high-end AI chips – a market where NVIDIA stock has long been a dominant player.

The market’s reaction was swift and severe. Investors, spooked by the potential implications of DeepSeek’s innovation, initiated a broad sell-off of AI-related stocks. NVIDIA stock wasn’t alone in this downturn. Other tech giants like Broadcom and Meta also felt the heat, experiencing notable declines in their stock prices.

This sudden shift underscores the inherent risks in the tech industry. Companies heavily invested in AI infrastructure might find themselves vulnerable if newer, more cost-effective solutions emerge. NVIDIA stock, with its substantial investments in high-performance AI chips, now faces the challenge of justifying the value proposition of its products in a landscape where efficiency and cost-effectiveness are gaining prominence.

Another AI option

In contrast, Celestica (TSX:CLS), a Canadian electronics manufacturing services company, appears to be navigating these turbulent waters with greater stability. Specializing in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, Celestica has been capitalizing on the growing demand for AI data centre infrastructure. Its diversified approach and focus on supporting AI applications have positioned the electronics firm favourably in the current market.

Financially, Celestica has been on an upward trajectory. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $2.5 billion, marking a 22% increase from the same period the previous year. The adjusted earnings per share reached $1.04, the highest in the company’s history, reflecting robust operational performance.

Looking ahead, Celestica has provided an optimistic outlook. For the full year 2024, they anticipate revenues of $9.6 billion, representing 21% growth. The company also projects an adjusted operating margin of 6.5%, indicating improved efficiency and profitability.

Foolish takeaway

The contrast between NVIDIA stock’s recent challenges and Celestica’s steady performance highlights the importance of adaptability in the tech industry. While NVIDIA stock grapples with emerging competition and questions about its high-end product demand, Celestica’s diversified portfolio and focus on supporting various facets of the tech ecosystem provide a buffer against such disruptions.

Investors seeking opportunities in the tech sector might find Celestica’s approach appealing. Its emphasis on supporting AI infrastructure, combined with a track record of financial growth, positions them as a potentially more stable investment compared to companies facing direct competition in the AI hardware space.

So, while NVIDIA’s recent stock decline underscores the volatile nature of the tech industry, companies like Celestica demonstrate the value of a diversified and supportive role, especially in a tech ecosystem that can offer resilience and sustained growth. As the landscape continues to evolve, adaptability and strategic positioning will be key determinants of success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

