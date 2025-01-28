TFSA: Your Complete Guide to the $7,000 Contribution Room in 2025

Give this a read before investing in your TFSA for 2025.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a unique investment vehicle available to Canadians that allows you to grow your wealth without worrying about taxes.

You can hold a wide variety of investments inside a TFSA, including stocks, funds, bonds, and GICs. Any earnings – whether from interest, dividends, or capital gains – are completely tax-free, and the best part is that withdrawals are also tax-free.

Unlike other registered accounts, there are no restrictions on when or how much you can withdraw, making it an incredibly flexible tool for both short- and long-term goals.

Now, there’s no shortage of articles urging you to invest your new $7,000 TFSA contribution for 2025 – but before diving in, there’s a smarter way to approach it.

For all the perks a TFSA offers, it also comes with some hidden nuances that, if understood, can significantly improve your investment outcomes.

No gimmicks or hacks – just practical insights that may have flown under your radar. Here’s what you need to know before putting that contribution to work.

There’s a 15% withholding tax on U.S. dividends

There’s one small asterisk to the TFSA’s “tax-free status,” and it comes courtesy of Uncle Sam and the IRS.

Suppose you deposit $7,000 into your TFSA, convert it to USD (ouch at today’s exchange rates), and buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO).

What you might not know is that you’ll lose 15% of every quarterly dividend VOO pays to you. This is called foreign withholding tax.

Normally, the U.S. imposes a 30% tax on dividends paid by its companies and ETFs to international investors. Thanks to a tax treaty, this rate is reduced to 15% for Canadians.

However, the TFSA isn’t recognized by the U.S. government as a retirement account, so this 15% withholding tax still applies. The only way to avoid it? Hold U.S. stocks and ETFs in your RRSP, which the U.S. does recognize as tax-exempt for dividends.

You can’t claim any capital losses

Suppose you invested in meme stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) after falling for the “to the moon” and short squeeze promises made by “ape” investors on Reddit and Twitter.

Now, you’re likely stuck holding a heavy bag. If this happened in a non-registered account, there’s at least a silver lining – you can use the capital loss to offset capital gains and reduce your tax bill.

But if you incurred this loss in a TFSA, you’re out of luck. You can’t claim a capital loss inside a TFSA. The tax-free nature of the account works both ways –whether you win or lose. Worse, the contribution room you used for that investment is gone forever.

So, be smart with your limited TFSA room. Avoid speculative meme stocks like AMC, penny stocks, or options trading. Instead, stick to broadly diversified ETFs and high-quality blue-chip stocks for steady, reliable growth.