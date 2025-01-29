Member Login
2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

Both of these Hamilton ETFs boast double-digit yields with monthly payouts.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

A vanilla dividend ETF – one that simply holds a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks – will typically yield around 3% to 5%.

REITs might push that range higher, up to 5% to 8%, though anything higher often signals distress. Meanwhile, mortgage investment corporations and similar alternatives can offer yields above 8%, but those come with significant risks.

However, some ETFs are specifically designed for passive income generation. These funds use more advanced strategies, such as covered calls and leverage, to deliver double-digit yields.

If you’re looking for high monthly income, here are two standout picks from Hamilton ETFs that have become popular with passive income investors.

S&P/TSX 60 with a higher yield

First up is the Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV).

This ETF holds a diversified portfolio of other Hamilton-covered call ETFs, giving you access to various sectors in a single package.

These sectors include utilities, gold producers, Canadian financials, technology, energy, healthcare, and REITs, among others. It’s designed to mimic the composition of the S&P/TSX 60 index.

Most of the underlying ETFs in HDIV employ covered call strategies, which sacrifice some upside price appreciation to deliver higher immediate income.

To enhance this income further, HDIV takes things a step further by using leverage. At the fund level, it can borrow up to 25% of its assets, providing 1.3 times exposure to its holdings. This amplifies returns and yield but also increases risk.

Currently, HDIV pays a robust 11.8% distribution yield as of January 17, making it an attractive option for those looking to generate passive income.

S&P 500 with a higher yield

The Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF (TSX:HYLD) is the U.S.-centric counterpart to HDIV.

Its portfolio includes broad U.S. equity exposure along with sectors like technology, U.S. financials, healthcare, energy, gold producers, and REITs.

Compared to HDIV, HYLD has a heavier allocation to U.S. technology stocks, reflecting the S&P 500‘s sector dominance, and no exposure to Canadian financials.

Similar to HDIV, HYLD generates high income by holding covered call ETFs that sacrifice some upside price appreciation in exchange for immediate income. To amplify its returns and yield, HYLD also employs 1.3 times leverage, making it a more aggressive option for income-focused investors.

As of January 17, HYLD offers a 12.5% yield, making it an attractive option for those seeking income with a focus on U.S. markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

