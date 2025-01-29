Energy stocks offer returns, dividends, and more. But which offers the best long-term buy?

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

When analysts set out to identify valuable energy stocks for Canadian investors in 2025, they consider a variety of factors to ensure they pick the cream of the crop. So, let’s get into what analysts look at and try to understand why these three energy stocks might belong in your portfolio.

What to watch

First and foremost, analysts delve into a company’s financial health, examining metrics like profit margins, return on equity, and debt levels. A robust balance sheet indicates a company’s ability to weather market fluctuations and invest in future growth. Next, analysts assess production efficiency and output. They look for energy stocks that consistently meet or exceed production targets, as this demonstrates operational competence.

Market position and competitive advantage also play crucial roles. Companies with significant market share or unique assets are often better positioned to capitalize on industry trends. Analysts favour firms that have carved out a niche or hold a dominant position in key markets.

The quality of a company’s management team is another critical consideration. Effective leadership can drive strategic initiatives, foster innovation, and navigate challenges adeptly. Analysts often look into the track record of executives to gauge future performance. Analysts also keep an eye on geopolitical factors and regulatory environments. Policies affecting trade, environmental regulations, and taxation can significantly impact energy companies. Staying informed about these external factors helps in evaluating potential risks and opportunities.

Energy stocks to consider now

Now, turning our attention to specific companies, let’s start with Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU). In the third quarter of 2024, Tourmaline delivered strong free cash flow and updated its five-year exploration and production plan, declaring a special dividend. This performance underscores the energy stock’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and its strategic foresight in planning for the future.

ARC Resources (TSX:ARX) has also demonstrated impressive performance. In 2023, the company reported record annual production, averaging 351,954 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with a balanced mix of natural gas and crude oil. This achievement highlights ARC’s operational efficiency and its ability to scale production effectively.

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) stands out in terms of its strong financial returns. In the third quarter of 2024, the energy stock returned $1,528 million to shareholders, including $322 million in dividends and $1,206 million in accelerated share repurchases. Imperial Oil also reported its highest third-quarter production in over 30 years, averaging 447,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, showcasing its operational strength. This level of shareholder return reflects Imperial Oil’s robust cash flow and commitment to rewarding investors.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, these energy stocks appear well-positioned for future growth. Tourmaline’s strategic acquisitions and exploration plans suggest potential for increased production and revenue. ARC’s record production levels indicate a solid foundation for future operations. Imperial Oil’s financial strength and shareholder-friendly policies make it a compelling choice for investors seeking stability and returns.

So, when evaluating energy stocks for 2025, analysts consider a comprehensive set of factors, from financial health and production efficiency to management quality and geopolitical issues. Companies like Tourmaline Oil, ARC Resources, and Imperial Oil exemplify these qualities, making them strong options for Canadian investors aiming to capitalize on the energy sector’s prospects.