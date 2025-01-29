Member Login
Home » Investing » The Savviest U.S. Stocks to Buy With $25,000 Right Now

The Savviest U.S. Stocks to Buy With $25,000 Right Now

Looking for some great U.S. stocks to own in your portfolio? Here are some of the savviest U.S. stocks Canadians should buy right now.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.

Source: Getty Images

As great as the market is in Canada, there are smart options to buy south of the border. And yes, Canadians can buy them, even in your TFSA! Some of these can provide significant growth and income-earning opportunities. These investments represent some of the savviest U.S. stocks that all investors should consider buying right now.

Here’s a look at some of those savviest U.S. stocks and why they belong in your portfolio.

Buy this stock for the dividend. Stick around for growth.

One stock that should be on the radar of every U.S. investor right now is Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ). Verizon is one of the largest telecoms in the U.S., with a loyal base of subscribers fueling its core business.

As of the time of writing, Verizon trades relatively flat this year, down just over 5% in the trailing year. Looking back further, the stock is down a whopping 35% over the past five years.

During that same time, Verizon’s dividend has gone in the opposite direction, coming in at an insane 6.9%. This makes it one of the top-paying dividends on the market.

By way of example, buying US$25,000 worth of Verizon right now will generate an income of just over US$1,700. Keep in mind that investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can reinvest it. This allows any core investment (and future income) to grow over time on autopilot.

But Verizon isn’t just about juicy yields and a boring reliable telecom business. The company continues to grow and the most recent example of this is the ongoing acquisition of Frontier Communications.

That US$20 billion deal isn’t slated to close until next year, but when it does, investors can expect significant synergies. Additionally, the deal will greatly expand Verizon’s growing fibre network.

In other words, Verizon is one of the savviest U.S. stocks to buy now. Prospective investors should buy the stock, enjoy that dividend, and hold on for that future growth potential.

Was there any doubt this stock wouldn’t make the list?

You can’t venture too far without mentioning the expanding reach of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Demand for Nvidia’s products remains in high. In fact, a new generation of graphics cards was announced earlier this month with lower price points than those of its predecessor.

Yes, that’s right. Newer cards, better performance, yet lower price. This puts the already undisputed leader on the market in an even better position against its potential peers seeking lower-cost entry points.

Oh, and let’s not forget a slew of new opportunities that are coming up by the day. The most recent of which was the recently announced Project Stargate. That whopping US$500 billion AI project, includes multiple data centres across the U.S. where Nvidia’s products will play a key role.

Despite the insatiable demand and prospects for Nvidia, the company’s stock has remained stable over the past several months. This makes it an ideal time to consider one of the savviest U.S. stocks to buy right now.

While Nvidia does pay a dividend, the paltry 0.04% is more of a rounding error than a source of income. Instead, prospective investors should be focused on the growth potential of the stock, which is in a word, insane.

The savviest U.S. stocks to buy today

No stock is without risk, and that includes both Nvidia and Verizon. Fortunately, both stocks are market leaders that boast healthy results and significant defensive appeal.

In my opinion, investors looking for some of the savviest U.S. stocks to buy should consider one or both of the above stocks as part of any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and let them grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

Well Health Stock: Could This Healthcare Champion Hit New Highs in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 30% from all-time highs, Well Health is a TSX stock that trades at a reasonable multiple in 2025.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

Beyond Nvidia: This Photonics Company Could Be the Future of AI Hardware

| Adam Othman

When riding a powerful trend, it's usually a good idea to look for under-the-radar picks associated with the trend instead…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks don't have to be risky. In fact, there are some offering superb long-term gains.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

Crypto Miners: Should You Buy or Sell in 2025?

| Adam Othman

If you have adequate risk tolerance, riding the crypto optimism might be a powerful opportunity in 2025 that you don’t…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia Stock? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock slumped by over 10% this week as DeepSeek came on the scene. So what now?

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Tech Stocks for Safety and Growth in 2025

| Adam Othman

High risk might not always come with high reward, and safety may not always mean limited growth potential. This is…

Read more »

Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Hesitation 

| Puja Tayal

Do not wait for the right time to invest. Invest when you have money. If you have $3,000 to invest,…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare stocks will always be a part of the market as essential investments, but these four look like strong long-term…

Read more »