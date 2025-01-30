Member Login
1 Canadian Stock Ready to Start 2025 With a Bang

If there’s one area of the market that will always be ready to burst, it’s healthcare. And this one is at the top of the list.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

When evaluating growth stocks on the TSX in 2025, Canadian investors should focus on several key factors. A strong growth stock is one that demonstrates expanding revenue, solid profitability, and strategic initiatives that fuel future expansion. However, picking the right stock requires careful analysis beyond just past performance.

What to watch

One of the first things investors should examine is revenue and earnings growth. Consistently rising revenue suggests that the company is increasing its market share or pricing power — all while earnings growth demonstrates efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Companies with double-digit revenue growth, particularly those outperforming their industry average, often indicate strong potential. However, it’s important to consider whether this growth is organic (from existing operations) or driven by acquisitions, as both come with different risks and rewards.

Industry trends also play a crucial role in identifying the best growth stocks. Some industries naturally expand faster than others due to innovation, regulatory changes, or shifting consumer behaviour. Looking ahead to 2025, pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are well-positioned due to increasing demand for innovative treatments and specialty medications.

A company’s competitive advantage is another major factor to assess. A strong moat can help a company maintain its growth momentum. Investors should consider whether the company’s products or services have high barriers to entry that prevent competitors from easily replicating success. Financial health is just as important as revenue growth. Many growth stocks reinvest profits into expansion, but this shouldn’t come at the expense of financial stability. Investors should analyze debt levels, cash flow, and profitability metrics.

Consider Cipher

With these key factors in mind, Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX:CPH) stands out as an attractive growth stock heading into 2025. The growth stock has demonstrated strong financial performance and strategic initiatives that suggest further expansion.

Cipher’s recent earnings show impressive growth. In its latest quarter, the growth stock reported revenue of $10.4 million, a 71% increase year over year. This surge was driven largely by its acquisition of Natroba, a prescription treatment for head lice, which expanded Cipher’s presence in the U.S. pharmaceutical market. Acquisitions like this are critical for growth stocks, as they enable companies to scale quickly and gain access to new revenue streams.

Cipher’s profitability has also improved significantly. Its gross margin increased to 79%, up from 64% in the previous year. This suggests that the company is operating more efficiently and generating higher profits per dollar of revenue. A strong gross margin is a positive sign for growth investors, as it indicates pricing power and effective cost management.

Looking at the growth stock’s valuation, Cipher’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 15.16. This remains reasonable compared to other growth stocks in the pharmaceutical sector. Forward P/E is slightly lower at 13.48, reflecting expectations for future earnings growth. The growth stock has also seen impressive momentum, with a 52-week range of $5.73 to $19.69, demonstrating significant upside potential.

Beyond the numbers, Cipher’s future outlook remains promising. The growth stock outlined clear growth strategies, including expanding Natroba’s sales, pursuing global licensing agreements, and considering further acquisitions. These initiatives should drive long-term revenue growth and solidify Cipher’s position in the specialty pharmaceutical space. Given the ongoing demand for niche medications and dermatology treatments, Cipher is well-positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds.

Foolish takeaway

From a risk perspective, investors should monitor factors like regulatory approvals, competition, and potential supply chain disruptions. However, Cipher’s ability to generate strong cash flow and maintain a solid balance sheet mitigates many of these concerns. The growth stock’s current ratio of two indicates that it has ample liquidity to cover short-term obligations, which is an important measure of financial stability.

Overall, Cipher Pharmaceuticals presents an attractive opportunity for Canadian investors seeking a growth stock on the TSX in 2025. Its strong revenue expansion, high margins, reasonable valuation, and strategic acquisitions make it a compelling pick. While no stock is without risk, Cipher’s fundamentals and growth trajectory suggest it could be a standout performer in the year ahead. Investors looking for exposure to the pharmaceutical sector with a focus on innovation and profitability may find CPH a strong addition to their portfolios.

