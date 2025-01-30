Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

Sometimes investors think too hard when they could simply pick up these blue-chip stocks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

Blue-chip dividend stocks are often seen as the cornerstones of a stable and prosperous portfolio. These stocks represent well-established companies with a proven track record of performance, offering not only capital appreciation but also consistent income through dividends. This dual benefit is particularly attractive in today’s market, where economic uncertainties and fluctuating interest rates can make riskier investments a nerve-wracking proposition. For Canadian investors, the TSX offers a wealth of blue-chip opportunities, including Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), and Loblaw Companies (TSX:L). Each of these companies operates in a distinct and critical sector, offering unique advantages for long-term growth and income.

The stocks

Let’s start with CNR, a dividend stock that has been the backbone of Canada’s transportation industry for over a century. CNR has shown resilience in the face of economic fluctuations. Despite a slight dip in revenue in its most recent quarter, the company reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29, a striking 57% year-over-year increase. This performance is a testament to its operational efficiency and cost-management strategies. With a profit margin of 31.66% and an operating margin nearing 40%, CNR is well-positioned to weather any economic storms. Looking forward, the company has projected a 10% growth in adjusted diluted EPS for 2024. Reflecting its confidence in continued demand for freight transportation and its ability to adapt to evolving market conditions.

Bank of Nova Scotia, affectionately known as Scotiabank, is another pillar of the Canadian economy. Its shares currently trade at $74.60, with a market capitalization of $92.70 billion. Scotiabank is particularly appealing for its dividend yield, which sits at an impressive 5.31%, providing investors with a steady stream of income. The dividend stock demonstrated consistent financial performance, with net income rising to $7.89 billion in 2024 from $7.45 billion in the previous year. Its Canadian banking segment alone delivered a 7% increase in earnings, thanks to robust net interest income and disciplined expense management.

Moving on to Loblaw Companies, Canada’s leading food and pharmacy retailer, the dividend stock has carved out a stronghold in the consumer staples sector. Loblaw’s stock is currently trading at $185.55, with a market cap of $56.45 billion. Over the past five years, the dividend stock has delivered exceptional returns, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. Leading to a staggering 204.4% overall capital gain. Its third-quarter 2024 earnings further underscore its strength, with adjusted net earnings growing by 6.7% year over year to reach $767 million. This growth is driven by a combination of strategic pricing, effective supply chain management, and innovation in its retail operations. Loblaw’s resilience and ability to adapt to consumer trends make it a compelling choice for investors seeking long-term growth.

Consistency is key

What sets these three companies apart is their ability to generate consistent earnings across different economic environments. CNR benefits from the essential nature of freight transportation, which remains a critical link in Canada’s economy. Scotiabank thrives in the financial sector, leveraging its extensive network and diversified revenue streams to deliver steady returns. Loblaw, however, operates in a sector that is immune to economic downturns.

Looking ahead, the future prospects for these companies remain bright. CNR’s investment in technology and infrastructure positions it well to meet the demands of an increasingly interconnected world. Scotiabank’s focus on digital transformation and expanding its footprint in high-growth international markets will likely yield long-term dividends. Loblaw’s commitment to innovation, whether through e-commerce or health-focused retail initiatives, ensures it remains at the forefront of its industry.

Bottom line

Blue-chip dividend stocks like these are more than just safe havens. These are engines of growth and income. The consistent performance, strong financial metrics, and strategic initiatives make them ideal choices for investors looking to build wealth over the long term. By investing in these companies, you’re not just securing your financial future. You’re aligning with some of the most respected and reliable names in Canadian business. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting your journey, these blue-chip stalwarts are worthy additions to any portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Start 2025 With a Bang

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one area of the market that will always be ready to burst, it's healthcare. And this one is…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

2 Brilliant TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

These fundamentally strong TSX stocks can not only deliver strong returns in the long run but also provide resilience through…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Boost your passive income with top Canadian dividend stocks! Discover stocks that keep raising payouts, like goeasy with a 23.4%…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Andrew Button

Holding exchange-traded funds like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) in a TFSA is a good way to boost your wealth.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

3 Brilliant Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some brilliant Canadian stocks you can buy now and hold for decades? Here are three options…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

5 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking for dividend stocks to buy need to strongly consider including these five stocks right now.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Stability in 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Stabilize your portfolio with top Canadian utility stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock! Enjoy steady income, low volatility, and long-term growth…

Read more »