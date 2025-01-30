Member Login
Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would be it

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would be it

Sometimes we just have a few bucks we’re ready to invest. So how about considering this top stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Choosing a single stock to invest in is akin to selecting the perfect pair of shoes. You want something that fits well, is durable, and suits your style. It’s essential to consider factors such as the company’s financial health, growth prospects, and industry position, as well as how it aligns with your investment goals. With these considerations in mind, let’s delve into why goeasy (TSX:GSY) might be a compelling choice for your portfolio.

Why goeasy

Goeasy has been making waves in the financial services sector, particularly in consumer lending. The company reported record-breaking results in the third quarter of 2024, with loan originations reaching $839 million, a 16% increase from the same period in 2023. This surge in lending activity propelled their total loan portfolio to $4.4 billion, marking 28% year-over-year growth. Such robust performance underscores goeasy’s effective business model and its ability to meet consumer demand.

Financially, goeasy showcases impressive metrics. The company achieved revenue of $383 million in Q3 2024, up 19% from the previous year. Operating income also saw a significant rise, reaching $160 million, a 26% increase from Q3 2023. These figures highlight the company’s operational efficiency and capacity to generate substantial profits.

Earnings per share (EPS) is a critical indicator for investors, and goeasy stock doesn’t disappoint. The diluted EPS for Q3 2024 was $4.88, up from $3.87 in the same quarter the previous year. This upward trajectory in EPS reflects the company’s growing profitability and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Future focus

Looking ahead, goeasy’s future appears promising. The company has been expanding its product offerings and distribution channels, positioning itself for sustained growth. Analysts have set a consensus 12-month price target of $219.89 for GSY, suggesting potential upside from its current trading price. This optimism is further supported by the company’s strategic initiatives and track record of consistent performance.

In terms of valuation, goeasy stock maintains a reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The trailing P/E stands at 11.8, while the forward P/E is 10. These figures indicate that the stock is priced attractively relative to its earnings, offering potential value for investors seeking growth at a reasonable price. Dividends are another aspect where goeasy shines. The company has a history of paying dividends, with a forward annual dividend rate of $4.68 per share, yielding approximately 2.4%. This consistent dividend payment reflects goeasy’s financial stability and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Foolish takeaway

When considering an investment in goeasy stock, it’s also important to assess the broader industry context. The consumer finance sector has been experiencing growth, and goeasy’s focus on non-prime lending positions it to capitalize on this trend. The company’s ability to manage credit risk effectively while expanding its customer base is a testament to its robust risk management practices.

So, if you’re contemplating a single stock investment, goeasy stock presents a compelling case. Its strong financial performance, growth prospects, attractive valuation, and commitment to shareholder returns make it a noteworthy candidate for a buy-and-hold strategy. As always, it’s prudent to conduct your own research and consider your individual financial situation before making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Start 2025 With a Bang

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one area of the market that will always be ready to burst, it's healthcare. And this one is…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

2 Brilliant TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

These fundamentally strong TSX stocks can not only deliver strong returns in the long run but also provide resilience through…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes investors think too hard when they could simply pick up these blue-chip stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Boost your passive income with top Canadian dividend stocks! Discover stocks that keep raising payouts, like goeasy with a 23.4%…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Andrew Button

Holding exchange-traded funds like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) in a TFSA is a good way to boost your wealth.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

3 Brilliant Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some brilliant Canadian stocks you can buy now and hold for decades? Here are three options…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

5 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking for dividend stocks to buy need to strongly consider including these five stocks right now.

Read more »