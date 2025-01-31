Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Here are three of the best monthly dividend stocks you can buy on the TSX today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

One of the easiest ways to earn reliable monthly passive income is by investing in high-quality dividend stocks. Many companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange that distribute dividends every month can provide a steady cash flow that can be reinvested or used to cover expenses.

In this article, I’ll highlight three top monthly dividend stocks you can buy right now and hold for the long term.

Sienna Senior Living stock

The first stock on my list is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA). This Markham-based senior living provider specializes in long-term care and retirement residences, which helps it cater to the needs of Canada’s aging population. With sector tailwinds from an aging population and increasing government funding, its growth prospects remain solid.

After rallying by around 31% over the last year, SIA stock currently trades at $15.84 per share, reflecting investors’ confidence in the company. With a market capitalization of $1.3 billion and a 5.9% annualized dividend yield, Sienna could be a great option for income-focused investors looking for steady monthly payouts.

Beyond its strong dividend profile, Sienna’s recent financial performance has been impressive. In the third quarter of 2024, its adjusted same-property net operating income surged by 14.7% YoY (year over year), while total adjusted revenue rose 12.5% from a year ago to $224.8 million. In addition, the company’s focus on expansion into Alberta and its strong occupancy gains make it a compelling pick for long-term investors.

Bird Construction stock

Another strong monthly dividend stock you can consider right now is Bird Construction (TSX: BDT). This Etobicoke-based construction and maintenance firm mainly focuses on industrial, infrastructure, and institutional projects across Canada. With a legacy spanning over a century, Bird has a long track record of posting attractive earnings growth, benefiting from long-term government and private sector contracts.

Currently, BDT stock trades at $24.60 per share after surging by around 58% in the last 12 months. With a market capitalization of $1.4 billion and a 3.4% annualized dividend yield, Bird offers a solid combination of growth and monthly passive income for investors.

Despite concerns about slowing economic growth, Bird Construction has been delivering strong financial performance. In the third quarter, the company posted a 15% YoY increase in its revenue to $898.9 million, while net income jumped 26% to $36.2 million. Strong project execution and its expanding backlog of $3.8 billion could help Bird sustain growth in the years to come, making its stock attractive to buy now and hold forever.

Whitecap Resources stock

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is the third stock on this list, offering reliable monthly passive income. This Calgary-based oil and gas producer currently has a market cap of $5.8 billion as its stock trades at $9.76 per share after gaining nearly 11% over the last year. At this market price, WCP stock offers an impressive 7.5% annualized dividend yield.

The company delivered $811.6 million in revenue last quarter ended in September 2024, with adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surging 18.5% YoY to $630.7 million. Similarly, Whitecap’s adjusted EBITDA margin stood strong at around 77.7%.

In addition to its strong financials, WCP’s strong operational execution and expanding high-performing assets like Duvernay and Montney make it a great stock for long-term income-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Sienna Senior Living. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your Savings Into a Passive-Income Powerhouse With 2 Stocks

| Robin Brown

Do you have some savings that you want to convert to passive income? These two Canadian stocks could deliver a…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

CN had a difficult year in 2024. Are better days on the way?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's grab some high growth and solid dividends with these two top TSX stocks.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Building Your TFSA: Why Canadian Stocks Should Still Be Your First Choice

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to build a top-notch TFSA, then look no further than some solid Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) is a great company but a richly valued stock.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three ETFs are some of the top choices for a TFSA, so let's get started.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Dividend Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI has long been a top growth stock. But will things slow down in 2025 or keep rising higher?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to maximize returns this year, then you need dividends, a solid sector, and this stock.

Read more »