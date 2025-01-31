Member Login
Home » Investing » Building Your TFSA: Why Canadian Stocks Should Still Be Your First Choice

Building Your TFSA: Why Canadian Stocks Should Still Be Your First Choice

If you’re looking to build a top-notch TFSA, then look no further than some solid Canadian stocks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

When crafting a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio, Canadian investors should prioritize a blend of growth and stability. It’s essential to assess your risk tolerance, investment horizon, and financial objectives. Diversifying across various sectors can help mitigate potential downturns in specific industries. Regularly reviewing and rebalancing your portfolio ensures alignment with your goals and adapts to market changes.

Opting for Canadian stocks within your TFSA offers distinct advantages. Investing in domestic companies eliminates currency exchange risks and allows you to benefit from familiar market dynamics. Moreover, dividends from Canadian corporations are often eligible for the dividend tax credit, enhancing after-tax returns. Given the TFSA’s tax-sheltered nature, capital gains and dividends grow tax-free, maximizing your investment’s potential. Now, let’s turn our attention to two stocks that could be strong options. Plus, how to use them in your TFSA.

The stocks

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) stands out as a compelling choice for TFSA investors. As one of the country’s leading financial institutions, it has demonstrated consistent performance and resilience. In its fourth-quarter report ending October 31, 2024, National Bank reported a profit of $955 million, up from $751 million in the same quarter the previous year. The bank also increased its quarterly dividend to $1.14 per share, reflecting confidence in its future prospects.

Meanwhile, Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) is another strong contender for a TFSA portfolio. Specializing in life insurance, health insurance, and investment services, it offers a diversified revenue stream. In the third quarter of 2024, Great-West Lifeco reported record base earnings, underscoring its robust financial health.

Examining recent earnings provides insight into a company’s financial trajectory. National Bank’s fourth-quarter results showcased a significant profit increase. Driven by growth across its personal, commercial, and wealth management sectors. Similarly, Great-West Lifeco’s record base earnings highlight its effective business strategies and market position.

Stable growth

Past performance is a valuable indicator of a company’s stability and growth potential. Both National Bank and Great-West Lifeco have exhibited resilience amid economic fluctuations. Maintaining steady earnings and rewarding shareholders with consistent dividends. This track record instills confidence in their long-term viability.

Looking ahead, both companies have promising outlooks. National Bank’s strategic acquisition of Canadian Western Bank is poised to enhance its domestic growth in 2025. Plus, Great-West Lifeco’s focus on expanding its wealth and insurance products, coupled with investments in digital tools, positions it well for future growth.

Incorporating well-established Canadian companies like National Bank and Great-West Lifeco into your TFSA can provide a balance of growth and income. The strong financials, consistent dividend payouts, and strategic initiatives make them attractive options for investors seeking stability and long-term appreciation.

Bottom line

Remember, while past performance and future prospects are encouraging, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research and consider your individual financial situation, especially before making investment decisions. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized guidance tailored to your goals.

Yet building a TFSA portfolio with a focus on Canadian stocks like National Bank of Canada and Great-West Lifeco offers the potential for tax-free growth and income. The proven track records and strategic plans align well with the objectives of many Canadian investors. And both are stocks that should be considered today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your Savings Into a Passive-Income Powerhouse With 2 Stocks

| Robin Brown

Do you have some savings that you want to convert to passive income? These two Canadian stocks could deliver a…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

CN had a difficult year in 2024. Are better days on the way?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's grab some high growth and solid dividends with these two top TSX stocks.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) is a great company but a richly valued stock.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three ETFs are some of the top choices for a TFSA, so let's get started.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Dividend Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI has long been a top growth stock. But will things slow down in 2025 or keep rising higher?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to maximize returns this year, then you need dividends, a solid sector, and this stock.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs CP Rail?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR and CPKC stocks are part of one of the strongest duopolies in Canada. But which is the better growth…

Read more »