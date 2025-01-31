Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » These 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

These 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

Consistently growing demand for their products and services could help these two TSX stocks rally in the coming years.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

The Toronto Stock Exchange has been on fire, climbing over 20% last year and sitting near record highs. But even as the market soars, some stocks still have plenty of room to run. As interest rates in Canada continue to fall, the consumer spending environment could improve, which could help many growth stocks inch up further in the coming years.

In this article, I’ll introduce you to two top TSX stocks that I believe are set to soar in 2025 and beyond.

Aritzia stock

The first TSX stock that I expect to continue rallying in the coming years, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), has more than doubled in value over the last year. As a result, it currently trades at $70.72 per share with a market cap of $8 billion. If you don’t know it already, this Vancouver-based fashion designer and retailer operates a large network of over 125 boutiques across North America while also selling its products through its online store.

If you’re wondering what’s been driving Aritzia stock higher, you may want to look at its strong financial performance and its U.S. expansion strategy. In its latest quarter ended in November 2024, the company posted an 11.5% YoY (year-over-year) rise in its sales to $728.7 million, with its e-commerce sales climbing 14%. More impressively, its U.S. market sales surged 23.6% YoY, now making up over 55% of total revenue. This data clearly shows how Aritzia is gaining traction south of the border, which could be a key factor in its long-term growth.

Beyond just sales, Aritzia’s profitability is also improving. Last quarter, the company’s adjusted net profit skyrocketed 57.5% YoY to $83 million. Similarly, its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed 48.7% to $136.4 million with a strong EBITDA margin of 18.7%. The Canadian fashion retailer’s efforts to optimize costs, cut markdowns, and focus on efficiency have helped it post improved margins.

Meanwhile, Aritzia is aggressively expanding its real estate footprint, particularly in high-profile U.S. locations, which could accelerate its financial growth trends further.

goeasy stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) could be another attractive TSX stock to buy in early 2025 and hold for years to come. This Mississauga-headquartered non-prime lender offers personal and automotive loans through its brands like easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare. With over 400 locations, the company helps consumers with restricted credit access obtain financing for essential needs.

After climbing by 19% over the last 12 months, GSY stock currently trades at $182.98 per share with a market cap of $3.1 billion. It also offers a quarterly dividend, with an annualized yield of 2.6%, making it even more appealing for income investors.

On the financial side, goeasy continues to deliver strong earnings growth despite macroeconomic challenges. In the third quarter of 2024, the company’s revenue surged 19% YoY to $383 million, while its loan originations hit a record $839 million, reflecting a strong 16% increase. Meanwhile, adjusted quarterly net profit climbed 15% from a year ago to $75.1 million.

With its focus on further expanding loan portfolios, improved underwriting, and $1.8 billion in funding capacity, goeasy stock could benefit from growing demand for its services as interest rates ease further in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Tech Stocks

Why I’m Bearish on Celestica Stock, and What I’m Buying Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica stock has exploded in share price, but the future doesn't look as certain. So why not consider this stock…

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Stocks for Beginners

This Healthcare Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare will always be around. But tech is just beginning. Why not mix them both together?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Dividend TSX Stocks to Buy for Increasing Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's grab some high growth and solid dividends with these two top TSX stocks.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three ETFs are some of the top choices for a TFSA, so let's get started.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs CP Rail?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR and CPKC stocks are part of one of the strongest duopolies in Canada. But which is the better growth…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Stocks for Beginners

Better Retail Stock: Dollarama vs Canadian Tire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks are some of the best retail stocks in Canada, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a cash-creating machine? This dynamic duo offers insane yields and stellar growth, making them must-have, must-buy options.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes we just have a few bucks we're ready to invest. So how about considering this top stock.

Read more »