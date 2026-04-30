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3 TSX Stocks That Could Win Big From Canada’s Next Market Shift

These three under-the-radar industrial stocks could benefit if the TSX starts rewarding real execution over rate-driven hype.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • ADENTRA looks cheap and keeps returning cash to shareholders, but building-product demand is still muted.
  • Wajax has improving margins and a growing backlog, yet equipment demand can stay choppy in a weak economy.
  • McCoy Global offers more upside torque through its smarTR tech, but energy-cycle risk remains high.
10 stocks we like better than Adentra

The next market shift in Canada probably will not reward the same old story everywhere. If investors start moving away from rate hopes and toward real operating strength, the winners could be Canadian stocks with steady cash flow, niche leadership, and room for earnings to improve even if the broader economy stays uneven. That is why I would look at under-the-radar industrial and equipment names that can benefit from better execution, infrastructure activity, and selective recovery instead of relying on a full-blown market boom.

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ADEN

ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN) is one of North America’s largest distributors of architectural building products, supplying everything from doors and mouldings to panels and outdoor living products. That gives the Canadian stock exposure to repair, remodel, and commercial construction activity, which can hold up better than full housing starts in a mixed market. Over the last year, ADENTRA also kept returning cash to shareholders, including a 7% dividend hike and active share repurchases.

The latest earnings show why the Canadian stock still has appeal. In 2025, ADENTRA generated US$2.25 billion in sales, up 3%, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to US$187.9 million. In the fourth quarter, sales came in at US$517.5 million, with earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.32 and adjusted EBITDA of US$43.7 million. The Canadian stock also looks inexpensive, trading at about 9.9 times trailing earnings. The risk is clear enough. End markets still look muted, and volume trends remain soft. But if Canada’s next shift favours cheaper cyclicals with decent margins, ADENTRA fits.

WJX

Wajax (TSX:WJX) distributes and services heavy equipment, industrial parts, and power systems across Canada, so it has exposure to mining, construction, forestry, and infrastructure spending. That makes it a useful name if the next market move leans into real economy spending instead of pure multiple expansion. Over the last year, the Canadian stock also went through a leadership change, appointing George McClean as chief executive after launching a succession process in late 2025.

The financial picture improved nicely heading into 2026. In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue dipped just 1% to $560 million, but adjusted earnings before interest, taxes (EBIT) climbed 45.6% to $28.1 million and adjusted EPS rose to $0.71 from $0.35 a year earlier. Backlog also reached $516.6 million at year-end, helped by work tied to River Class Destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy. Valuation still looks modest at about 12.2 times trailing earnings. The main risk is that equipment demand can stay uneven, especially in more cyclical categories. Still, Wajax looks built for a market that starts caring more about margin gains and backlog strength.

MCB

McCoy Global (TSX:MCB) makes equipment and smart technologies used in tubular running operations for oil and gas wells. That means it’s tied to energy activity, but it is not just another plain drilling-services name. Over the last year, it highlighted the commercialization of its smarTR platform and announced meaningful contract awards, which gave investors a reason to watch the story more closely.

Its 2025 results were solid enough to keep the bull case alive. McCoy reported net earnings of $9 million for 2025, up 2%, and adjusted EBITDA of $16.8 million, or 20% of revenue, up from $16.2 million in 2024. In the fourth quarter, revenue edged up to $25.6 million, while smartProducts revenue rose to $14.1 million. The Canadian stock also looks cheap on paper, at roughly 7.9 times trailing earnings. The catch is that management paused the dividend because of Middle East conflict impacts, which reminds investors this remains a cyclical business. Even so, if the next market shift rewards smaller tech-enabled industrial names, McCoy could have real upside.

Bottom line

If Canada’s next market shift ends up rewarding value, execution, and overlooked industrial exposure, these three names look worth a closer look. ADENTRA brings cheap valuation and steady building-product demand. Wajax brings improving margins and backlog support. McCoy brings more risk, but also more torque if its technology story keeps landing. That is a pretty nice mix for investors who want something a little different before the market changes mood again.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adentra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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