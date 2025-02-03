Got $10,000? These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Soar Despite Trump’s Tariffs

Not all Canadian stocks are set to drop during these trying tariffs, so let’s look at two.

In the ever-evolving landscape of global trade, recent developments have investors on their toes. With the reintroduction of tariffs by President Trump, many are re-evaluating their portfolios. Amidst the uncertainty, two Canadian powerhouses stand out as potential beneficiaries of the shifting trade dynamics — namely, Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and Magna International (TSX:MG).

The Canadian stocks

CNR, a titan in North American rail transport, boasts an extensive network. One that seamlessly connects Canadian ports to the U.S. heartland. This strategic positioning is pivotal as companies seek efficient alternatives to circumvent tariff-impacted routes. In its recent earnings report, CNR announced revenues of $4.36 billion for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024. A slight dip from the previous year. Despite a 3% decrease in revenue ton-miles, the Canadian stock’s vast infrastructure and adaptability position it well to capitalize on the rerouting of goods necessitated by the new tariffs.

Meanwhile, Magna International, a leading auto parts supplier, is renowned for its diversified product range and global footprint. The reimposition of tariffs has prompted many automakers to reconsider their supply chains. Often favouring North American suppliers to mitigate costs. Magna’s strong presence in Canada and the U.S. makes it an attractive partner in this scenario. In Q3 2024, Magna reported sales of $10.3 billion, reflecting a 4% decrease from the same quarter in 2023. While global vehicle production faced challenges, Magna’s commitment to innovation and operational efficiency positions it favourably for future growth.

Bet on supply chains

Tariffs often act as catalysts for change, prompting companies to reassess and realign their supply chains. For CNR, this could mean increased rail traffic as businesses opt for rail over road to move goods across borders more cost-effectively. Magna, however, might see a surge in demand from automakers aiming to source parts closer to manufacturing hubs to avoid tariff-induced expenses.

Both companies have showcased resilience amidst external challenges. CNR’s operating income for Q4 2024 stood at $1.63 billion, a 10% decrease from the prior year, influenced by factors like labour stoppages and wildfires. Despite these hurdles, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust network infrastructure provide a solid foundation for future growth.

Magna, while adjusting its annual sales and profit forecasts due to anticipated lower vehicle production, remains a formidable player in the auto parts industry. The Canadian stock’s proactive approach to operational excellence and cost management underscores its adaptability in a fluctuating market.

Looking ahead, both CNR and Magna are strategically positioned to benefit from the evolving trade landscape. CNR’s expansive rail network offers a reliable alternative for businesses navigating new trade routes, while Magna’s extensive manufacturing capabilities and commitment to innovation make it a preferred partner for automakers seeking to optimize their supply chains.

Foolish takeaway

For investors with a $10,000 stake, these two Canadian stocks present compelling opportunities. The current market volatility, driven by tariff changes, may lead to short-term fluctuations. Yet the long-term prospects for CNR and Magna remain promising. The strategic advantages and resilience position them well to capitalize on the shifting dynamics of global trade.

So, while tariffs introduce complexities, these also open avenues for companies adept at navigating change. Canadian National Railway and Magna International exemplify such adaptability, making them worthy considerations for investors aiming to capitalize on the evolving trade environment.