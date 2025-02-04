2 Unstoppable TSX Stocks to Buy in 2025 and Hold Forever

Despite the ongoing trade tensions, you may want to consider buying these two reliable TSX stocks now and hold them for years to come.

The Canadian stock market has started 2025 on an uncertain note, with escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada fueling investor anxiety. After both nations imposed new tariffs in early February, markets braced for a prolonged dispute. However, in a surprising move, the U.S. administration paused additional tariffs for 30 days — offering temporary relief to TSX investors. Despite this, the ongoing negotiations between the two nations mean market volatility is likely to persist.

In such uncertain times, the best strategy for Foolish investors is to focus on stocks with robust business models, strong fundamentals, and the ability to grow regardless of economic headwinds. In this article, I’ll highlight two unstoppable TSX stocks that have the strength to weather market uncertainty and deliver consistent growth for years to come.

CES Energy stock

Let’s start with CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU), a Canadian firm that’s right at the heart of the oil and gas industry. It provides chemical solutions that keep drilling, production, and transportation running smoothly.

CEU stock is currently trading at $8.56 per share, giving it a market cap of $1.9 billion. Over the last year, the stock has skyrocketed by 115%. That kind of run isn’t just luck as it’s backed by its solid financial performance. On top of that, investors are getting a 1.4% dividend yield, which adds a nice little bonus to the overall return.

In the third quarter of last year, CES Energy’s revenue hit a record $606.5 million, jumping 13% from a year ago. And despite fewer rigs operating in the U.S., CES managed to increase its market share, proving that its services are critical no matter what’s happening in the broader energy market.

But what really makes CES a stock to hold for the long term is its strong fundamental outlook. The company’s business model is built to generate strong cash flow, and it’s been using that cash to invest in growth, acquire new businesses like Hydrolite, and reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Silvercrest Metals stock

Now, shifting gears from energy to precious metals, SilverCrest Metals (TSX:SIL) is another unstoppable TSX stock worth considering right now. The Vancouver-based firm is mainly focused on silver and gold production, with its flagship Las Chispas Operation in Mexico. Right now, the stock is trading at $15.78 per share with a market cap of $2.3 billion. Over the past year, SIL stock has more than doubled in value, making it one of the top-performing mining stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In the September 2024 quarter, SilverCrest posted record revenue of US$80.4 million, while its free cash flow jumped 49% year over year to US$36.2 million. With silver prices rising, the company has kept costs low, with its all-in-sustaining costs dropping to US$13.72 per ounce.

In addition to strong financials, SilverCrest is expanding resources, boosting production rates, and integrating renewable energy at its mine. Given these strong fundamentals, this TSX stock could continue to deliver outstanding returns in the long run.