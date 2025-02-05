Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Insurance Stock: Manulife vs Sun Life?

Better Insurance Stock: Manulife vs Sun Life?

Manulife (TSX:MFC) is a well-known insurer, but could Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) be a better one?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Manulife (TSX:MFC) and Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) are two of Canada’s best-known insurance companies. Manulife is a life insurance company that also has banking operations. Sun Life is a diversified financial company that offers insurance as well as investments. The two companies are quite similar, which makes them worth comparing.

Generally speaking, Manulife trades at lower multiples than Sun Life does, while Sun Life has a better historical growth track record. The profitability comparison between the two companies is mixed, with each company scoring wins on some metrics but missing on others. In this article I will explore Manulife and Sun Life Financial side by side, so you can decide which is a better fit for your portfolio.

The case for Manulife

The main advantage that Manulife Financial has over Sun Life is a cheaper valuation (at least going by multiples). It also has grown more than Sun Life in the last 12 months, though less over the last five years.

Some key valuation multiples for Manulife Financial Corporation include:

  • 11.5 times earnings.
  • 2.5 times sales.
  • 1.6 times book value.
  • 2.9 times cash flow.

The same multiples for Sun Life are:

  • 12.5 times earnings.
  • 1.5 times sales.
  • 2 times book value.
  • 8.9 times cash flow.

As you can see, Manulife’s multiples are lower than Sun Life’s on average. This is particularly striking when we consider that Manulife grew more than Sun Life in the trailing 12-month period. In that period, MFC grew its revenue by 15.8% and its earnings by 28%. In the same period, Sun Life grew its revenue by 5.5% and its earnings by 2.6%. So Manulife has got Sun Life beaten on valuation and recent growth. However, the latter has some advantages of its own.

The case for Sun Life Financial

The main advantage that Sun Life Financial has over Manulife is a better long-term growth track record. Over the last five years, Sun Life grew its revenue, earnings, and assets at the following rates (compounded annually):

  • Revenue: -3.7%.
  • Earnings: 8%.
  • Assets: 4.3%.

The same growth rates for Manulife were:

  • Revenue: -16.5%.
  • Earnings: 3%.
  • Assets: 3.3%.

Overall, we have Sun Life here with a slightly better long-term growth track record than Manulife.

Will this continue? It’s hard to say. Sun Life has a somewhat better-known brand than Manulife, and its integration of insurance and wealth management creates an ecosystem effect. Manulife doesn’t have this advantage to the same extent. On the other hand, Manulife has a wider variety of insurance products to choose from. So, it’s hard to say which of these companies will perform better going forward.

Foolish takeaway

Looking at Sun Life Financial and Manulife Financial Corporation side by side, I’m left without a very clear preference for one or the other. If I had to choose, I’d probably go with Sun Life, simply because its performance has been a bit more consistent over the years. This may indicate that SLF has a somewhat more sober-minded and sensible management team than MFC. But the difference here isn’t massive.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

BCE and Telus: How Canadian Telecom Giants Provide Stability in Volatile Markets 

| Puja Tayal

The U.S.-China trade war has increased market volatility. Amid the uncertainty, telecom giants BCE and Telus can offer stable returns.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stocks for Beginners

Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to build lasting wealth should have plenty of options to consider. Here are three great stocks to start.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two undervalued dividend stocks could help TFSA holders generate reliable income for years and get strong returns in the…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Better Materials Stock: Nutrien vs Barrick Gold?

| Andrew Button

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is a quality materials stock.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Mega Trend Shaping Canadian Investments for 2025

| Puja Tayal

2025 is different in many aspects. The Canadian investment landscape is being reshaped in a new direction. You can hop…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 18%, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why the recent decline in this top dividend-paying TSX stock could be an opportunity for…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 7.1% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Beyond its over 7% dividend yield, Brookfield Renewable stock’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth outlook make it really attractive to…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue Chips

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term market fluctuations, these two top Canadian blue-chip stocks could help you build wealth over time.

Read more »