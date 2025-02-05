Why Smart Investors Own Canadian Financial Stocks

Investing in Canadian financial stocks could not only provide stability during uncertain times but also offer reliable income.

After two years of strong gains, the TSX Composite Index kept its positive momentum going in January 2025, rising 3.3%. However, macroeconomic uncertainties remain, with investors closely watching interest rate trends, inflation data, and global trade developments. In uncertain times, smart investors seek stability, and that’s where Canadian financial stocks come in.

Canada’s top banks and insurance companies have a long track record of resilience, offering stable earnings and strong dividends even amid tough economic times. In this article, I’ll highlight why Canadian financial stocks continue to be one of the most reliable options for smart investors and how they could provide both stability and opportunity in today’s market conditions.

Stability through economic cycles

The first key reason most smart investors prefer to hold Canadian financial stocks in their portfolios is stability through economic cycles. The country’s large banks and insurance giants have a long history of navigating financial crises with relative stability.

Unlike many global banks, Canadian banks operate under a highly regulated system that encourages them to maintain strong capital reserves and conservative lending practices, which ultimately help them weather economic downturns better than many of their international peers.

For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite economic challenges, Canadian financial institutions demonstrated remarkable resilience. Although their profits temporarily declined due to higher loan-loss provisions and economic uncertainty, they remained well-capitalized with the help of an increase in capital markets activity and government-backed lending programs.

Ability to maintain strong cash flows

Another reason why Canadian financial stocks remain a favourite among smart investors is their ability to generate strong and consistent cash flows, even during economic downturns. This financial strength enables them to sustain operations, invest in growth opportunities, and continue rewarding investors with attractive dividends.

Even during periods of slower loan growth, large insurance companies and banks benefit from diversified revenue streams that help them maintain profitability. For example, in addition to insurance premiums, the Canadian insurance giant Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) also generates robust cash flows from wealth management fees and pension solutions. As a result, its income becomes more predictable and allows it to remain profitable even in times of economic uncertainty.

A top financial stock to buy now

Speaking of Manulife Financial, it could be one of the best Canadian financial stocks to buy right now. MFC stock has been on a strong run, surging by 44.5% over the last 12 months to currently trade at $42.54 per share with a market cap of $73 billion.

Manulife’s solid financial growth trends could be the main reason behind this rally. In the third quarter of 2024, the insurance giant posted record-breaking results, with its adjusted net profit hitting $1.83 billion, up 8.2% from a year ago. Despite slowing global economic growth, this performance clearly reflects Manulife’s ability to navigate challenging market conditions without compromising profitability.

Beyond just strong earnings, Manulife is also expanding its wealth and insurance businesses, especially in Asia, where its sales skyrocketed by 64% year over year last quarter. With a solid 3.8% dividend yield and a strong capital position, MFC stock remains a top financial stock pick for long-term investors.