Member Login
Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2025, I’d Pick These

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2025, I’d Pick These

These TSX stocks are likely to benefit from improving macro environment, enabling them to deliver above-average returns in 2025 and beyond.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

Investors planning to add stocks to their portfolio in 2025 could focus on companies with strong fundamentals and solid growth prospects to outperform the benchmark index. While the TSX has several high-quality stocks, if I could only buy three Canadian stocks in 2025, I’d pick ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN), Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B), and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). These companies will likely benefit from improving the macro environment, including a reduction in interest rates. Further, they have multiple growth catalysts. Let’s take a closer look.

ADENTRA

ADENTRA is a leading distributor of diversified architectural building products across North America. While the company saw short-term challenges from unfavourable economic conditions, it looks well-positioned to benefit from moderating inflation and a likely decline in interest rates.

The company’s management sees favourable building market conditions in the second half of 2025 and beyond, which will contribute to a recovery in demand and drive its overall financial performance and stock price. Further, its dominant positioning in the high-growth end markets and geographic regions augurs well for growth.

ADENTRA is poised to capitalize on the favourable trends in its core markets, including repair and remodelling, residential, and commercial sectors. The company is also focusing on expanding the volumes of high-value, ready-to-install products and strategic acquisitions, which will contribute to its top-line growth. Further, ADENTRA will likely deliver solid earnings growth, reflecting benefits from its global sourcing program, strategic pricing, focus on higher-margin businesses, and cost-control measures.

Additionally, ADENTRA has a strong balance sheet and robust cash flows, which will enable it to pursue accretive acquisitions, reduce debt, and support higher dividend payments.

Bombardier

I’d also pick Bombardier stock for its solid growth prospects and potential to deliver above-average returns. The Canadian aviation company is poised to benefit from the growing demand for its business jets, increasing aircraft deliveries, and solid backlog.

In addition, Bombardier’s focus on innovation and the pre-owned aircraft market further strengthens its revenue potential and long-term profitability.

Bombardier’s efforts to improve liquidity and reduce its debt will likely strengthen its balance sheet and provide financial flexibility. This will likely position it well to generate strong cash flows, invest in strategic growth opportunities, and accelerate growth.

Additionally, moderating inflation, potential interest rate cuts in 2025, and stable growth in developed economies will likely favour Bombardier and boost demand. With expectations of higher deliveries, steady orders, and aftermarket growth, Bombardier is well-positioned to generate strong cash flows and deliver impressive returns.

Aritzia

Investors can also consider adding Aritzia stock to their portfolio in 2025. The clothing retailer is growing at a solid pace, as reflected by its solid top and bottom line growth. For instance, its revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% since fiscal 2016, and its earnings have expanded at a CAGR of 13% during the same period.

This clothing and accessories company is likely to deliver above-average returns owing to the ongoing momentum in its business. Its focus on introducing new assortments, strength in its e-commerce channel, and new boutique openings across North America, primarily the U.S., will likely support its top and bottom-line growth. Moreover, the improvement in the macroeconomic environment will further support its growth.

Additionally, Aritzia’s focus on improving its inventory position, lowering markdowns, reducing warehousing costs, and the smart spending initiative positions it well to generate solid earnings, which will drive its stock price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Adentra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

TSX on the Rise: 2 Momentum Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why now could be the perfect time to invest in these surging momentum stocks on the TSX.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Trump Rally: This Low-Cost Dividend Stock Is Gaining Speed

| Joey Frenette

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) is a fantastic financial stock to own for decades.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,500? 5 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian consumer stocks could continue to deliver strong returns on your investment even amid tough economic times.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Investing

Build a Canadian Fixed-Income Fortress With Bond ETFs and GICs

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how you can keep money safe while earning monthly interest.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

Looking for Market Defence? Canadian Dividend ETFs Are a One-Stop Solution

| Kay Ng

Canadian dividend ETFs are a good consideration for better diversification and defence.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Investing

From Loblaw to Empire, Canadian Grocery Stocks Act as Recession-Resilient Investments

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why Canadian grocers could add a defensive tilt to your portfolio

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Double as Tariffs Shake the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks could certainly help beat the market, and strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will focus on the latest corporate earnings today with U.S.-Canada trade tensions still looming in the background.

Read more »