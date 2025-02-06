If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2025, I’d Pick These

These TSX stocks are likely to benefit from improving macro environment, enabling them to deliver above-average returns in 2025 and beyond.

Investors planning to add stocks to their portfolio in 2025 could focus on companies with strong fundamentals and solid growth prospects to outperform the benchmark index. While the TSX has several high-quality stocks, if I could only buy three Canadian stocks in 2025, I’d pick ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN), Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B), and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). These companies will likely benefit from improving the macro environment, including a reduction in interest rates. Further, they have multiple growth catalysts. Let’s take a closer look.

ADENTRA

ADENTRA is a leading distributor of diversified architectural building products across North America. While the company saw short-term challenges from unfavourable economic conditions, it looks well-positioned to benefit from moderating inflation and a likely decline in interest rates.

The company’s management sees favourable building market conditions in the second half of 2025 and beyond, which will contribute to a recovery in demand and drive its overall financial performance and stock price. Further, its dominant positioning in the high-growth end markets and geographic regions augurs well for growth.

ADENTRA is poised to capitalize on the favourable trends in its core markets, including repair and remodelling, residential, and commercial sectors. The company is also focusing on expanding the volumes of high-value, ready-to-install products and strategic acquisitions, which will contribute to its top-line growth. Further, ADENTRA will likely deliver solid earnings growth, reflecting benefits from its global sourcing program, strategic pricing, focus on higher-margin businesses, and cost-control measures.

Additionally, ADENTRA has a strong balance sheet and robust cash flows, which will enable it to pursue accretive acquisitions, reduce debt, and support higher dividend payments.

Bombardier

I’d also pick Bombardier stock for its solid growth prospects and potential to deliver above-average returns. The Canadian aviation company is poised to benefit from the growing demand for its business jets, increasing aircraft deliveries, and solid backlog.

In addition, Bombardier’s focus on innovation and the pre-owned aircraft market further strengthens its revenue potential and long-term profitability.

Bombardier’s efforts to improve liquidity and reduce its debt will likely strengthen its balance sheet and provide financial flexibility. This will likely position it well to generate strong cash flows, invest in strategic growth opportunities, and accelerate growth.

Additionally, moderating inflation, potential interest rate cuts in 2025, and stable growth in developed economies will likely favour Bombardier and boost demand. With expectations of higher deliveries, steady orders, and aftermarket growth, Bombardier is well-positioned to generate strong cash flows and deliver impressive returns.

Aritzia

Investors can also consider adding Aritzia stock to their portfolio in 2025. The clothing retailer is growing at a solid pace, as reflected by its solid top and bottom line growth. For instance, its revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% since fiscal 2016, and its earnings have expanded at a CAGR of 13% during the same period.

This clothing and accessories company is likely to deliver above-average returns owing to the ongoing momentum in its business. Its focus on introducing new assortments, strength in its e-commerce channel, and new boutique openings across North America, primarily the U.S., will likely support its top and bottom-line growth. Moreover, the improvement in the macroeconomic environment will further support its growth.

Additionally, Aritzia’s focus on improving its inventory position, lowering markdowns, reducing warehousing costs, and the smart spending initiative positions it well to generate solid earnings, which will drive its stock price.