1 Under-the-Radar Canadian Stock That Could Soar From Trump’s Tariffs

Not all Canadian stocks are at risk from Trump’s tariffs, and this one could be a winner.

As global trade tensions rise and tariffs come back into the spotlight, Canadian stocks providing essential materials for infrastructure could see a boost. One such under-the-radar stock that might benefit from increased demand is Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ). Stella-Jones is uniquely positioned to capitalize on potential trade disruptions with a strong foothold in the North American market for pressure-treated wood products like railway ties, utility poles, and residential lumber.

If tariffs make imported wood products more expensive, domestic producers like Stella-Jones could enjoy a surge in demand, thus making this stock an intriguing option for investors looking to take advantage of shifting trade policies.

The Stella-Jones model

Stella-Jones isn’t the type of Canadian stock that often makes headlines, but its role in infrastructure is vital. The Canadian stock specializes in producing and distributing pressure-treated wood products, primarily for railway operators, utility companies, and construction firms. Stella-Jones benefits from consistent demand driven by railway expansions and maintenance, especially as one of North America’s leading suppliers of railway ties.

In addition to its industrial customers, Stella-Jones serves the residential market through home improvement retailers. It sells pressure-treated lumber for decks, fences, and landscaping projects. This diversification across different segments helps stabilize revenues even when one sector experiences a slowdown. As infrastructure spending continues to rise across Canada and the U.S., Stella-Jones is well-positioned to benefit from these long-term tailwinds.

Tariffs on imported goods can create ripple effects across various industries, and the lumber sector is no exception. If the U.S. imposes higher duties on imported lumber, especially from countries outside North America, domestic producers like Stella-Jones could see increased demand as customers look for more affordable, tariff-free alternatives. This could lead to higher sales volumes, stronger pricing power, and improved profitability.

Into earnings

Stella-Jones has been delivering solid financial results, even in the face of economic uncertainty. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, the company posted sales of $915 million, slightly down from $949 million in the same period last year. While revenue growth was marginally lower, profitability remained strong. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin for the quarter stood at 17.7%, highlighting the Canadian stock’s ability to maintain efficiency even in a challenging market.

For the year-to-date period, Stella-Jones reported sales of $2.7 billion, up 4% year over year. Even more impressively, its EBITDA increased to $518 million, with an EBITDA margin of 18.9% – a notable improvement compared to previous years. This demonstrates the company’s ability to enhance profitability even as some revenue fluctuations occur.

Looking ahead, Stella-Jones has adjusted its financial targets for 2023–2025, reflecting a strong long-term growth trajectory. The Canadian stock now expects sales of approximately $3.6 billion by 2025, a slight revision from earlier forecasts. But its EBITDA margin is projected to exceed 17%, an increase from previous guidance of 16%. This indicates a compound annual EBITDA growth rate of 11% – a strong sign that the company is well-positioned to expand in the coming years.

A hidden gem

Infrastructure investments across North America continue to rise. Governments in both Canada and the U.S. are prioritizing railway expansions, utility grid improvements, and home construction projects, all of which benefit Stella-Jones. With its diversified revenue streams and strong operational efficiency, the Canadian stock is poised to capture more market share as these trends unfold.

While it doesn’t get as much attention as high-flying tech stocks or resource plays, Stella-Jones is quietly building a resilient, cash-generating business. The combination of infrastructure demand, potential benefits from tariffs, and a strong financial position makes it an appealing option for long-term investors.

Furthermore, its exposure to essential industries such as transportation, utilities, and residential construction gives it a competitive edge. Even in economic downturns, these sectors continue to require materials, meaning Stella-Jones enjoys a steady stream of demand that many cyclical companies do not.

Bottom line

Given its strong financial performance, increasing market share, and reasonable valuation, Stella-Jones represents a compelling opportunity for those seeking a stable yet potentially high-reward investment in today’s volatile market. As tariffs reshape global trade, this Canadian stock could quietly soar, thus making it a hidden gem that smart investors won’t want to overlook.