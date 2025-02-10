A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

Here’s how Emera (TSX:EMA) stock – a Canadian utility gem with a 5.2% yield – could generate outsized total returns and double your capital

When investors think of high-return opportunities, flashy tech stocks or volatile growth sectors often come to mind. But overlooking steady, cash-generating utility stocks could mean missing out on a rare combination of stability, income, and growth. Enter Emera (TSX:EMA), a $15 billion Canadian utility stock that’s quietly positioning itself to deliver outsized total returns over the next five years. With a juicy 5.2% dividend yield and an upsized $20 billion capital investment plan, Emera is a standout pick for investors seeking both passive income and capital appreciation. Here’s why.

Why utilities? Stability meets growth

Utilities are the backbone of a resilient investment portfolio. Their regulated business models provide predictable cash flows, shielding them from economic downturns and market whims. Emera, which operates six regulated utilities across North America, exemplifies this stability. Its services – electricity generation, transmission, and natural gas distribution – are essential, ensuring steady demand regardless of broader market conditions.

But Emera isn’t just a sleepy dividend income stock. The sector is undergoing a seismic shift driven by decarbonization, population growth, and surging energy demand from artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres. These trends create a runway for growth, and Emera is capitalizing aggressively.

The $20 billion catalyst: Fueling Emera stock’s revenue and dividend growth

Emera is executing its largest-ever capital spending plan: a $20 billion, five-year investment program aimed at modernizing infrastructure, expanding renewable energy capacity, and meeting rising demand. This initiative may grow Emera’s rate base – the value of assets on which it earns regulated returns – by 7% to 8% annually through 2029.

Revenue growth is supported by Emera’s presence in fast-growing markets like Florida’s Tampa Bay area and Nova Scotia, where population growth and AI-driven data centres are boosting electricity consumption. The company recently secured rate hikes in Florida, further bolstering future cash flows.

Further, earnings expansion is on the horizon, with management targeting 5–7% annual growth in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) through 2027, driven by infrastructure upgrades and efficiency gains.

Most noteworthy, dividend sustainability remains a priority. Emera has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years, and its current investment plan supports up to 2% annual dividend growth rates while achieving a target cash flow payout rate of 80% in two years.

Big total returns: 9% per year (or more)

Total returns combine dividend income and capital appreciation – and Emera stock excels on both fronts.

The company’s current dividend yield of 5.2% is more than double that of the TSX Composite. Conservative estimates suggest annual dividend growth of 2.3%, which would push the yield-on-cost higher in the future. On the capital appreciation side, analysts project 4% annual EPS growth over the next five years. If Emera’s stock price mirrors this growth – a reasonable assumption for regulated utilities –investors could see 4% yearly price appreciation.

Combined, these factors suggest potential total returns of 9% annually. Using the Rule of 72, this would double an investor’s money in just eight years. And if interest rates decline (as many expect), Emera’s stock could re-rate higher due to its sensitivity to borrowing costs.

Risk mitigation: Low volatility, strategic positioning

Utilities are often labelled “bond proxies” because of their stable dividends, but Emera stock stands out for its risk-mitigated growth. The company’s five-year beta of 0.33 signals far lower volatility than the broader market, making it ideal for preserving capital during downturns. Over 90% of Emera’s earnings come from regulated assets, guaranteeing predictable returns. Geographically, its operations span Florida, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Caribbean, reducing regional risks.

That said, risks exist. Emera carries $18 billion in net debt, which could pressure margins if interest rates rise unexpectedly. However, the company’s investment-grade credit rating and inflation-linked rate structures provide a buffer.

Foolish bottom line

Emera Inc. is a rare breed: a low-volatility utility stock with the growth profile of a mid-cap disruptor. For investors seeking stability in uncertain markets, recurring income, and a realistic path to doubling their money within a decade, Emera deserves a spot in your portfolio. Its $20 billion spending plan, rising dividends, and strategic positioning in high-growth energy markets make it a top pick for total returns.

Utilities might not be glamorous, but in an era of tariffs-induced economic uncertainty and sky-high valuations elsewhere, boring could be beautiful – and profitable.