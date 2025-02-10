Member Login
Got $30,000? Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks Before Tariffs Change the Game

Worried about the stock market? Worry no more with these protection-proof dividend stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles

As global trade continues to shift and evolve, the looming threat of tariffs and changing trade policies adds a layer of uncertainty for investors. However, savvy investors who position themselves in the right stocks can weather these storms and even thrive. If you’ve got $30,000 to invest, consider adding Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) to your portfolio. These three stocks are well-positioned to not only handle potential tariff impacts but also provide solid returns over time.

BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stands out as a global leader in infrastructure investments. The Canadian stock owns and operates critical infrastructure assets, including utilities, transport networks, and renewable power projects. In the most recent quarter, Brookfield reported revenues of $5.6 billion, reflecting a strong year-over-year increase of 17.5%. Despite its massive growth, the Canadian stock’s profit margins remain steady at 23.9%, indicating solid operational efficiency. While its profitability may dip slightly, the company’s focus on long-term infrastructure makes it a stable player in the face of global uncertainties, such as trade wars. The Canadian stock’s performance has been steady, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.2, suggesting it’s poised for continued growth.

Brookfield’s diverse and geographically dispersed operations make it a resilient stock when tariffs and trade disruptions hit specific sectors. Whether tariffs impact transportation, utilities, or other industries, Brookfield’s infrastructure holdings are essential, offering long-term stability. The Canadian stock’s forward-looking strategy includes growing its renewable energy assets. This could make it an even more attractive option as governments increasingly focus on sustainability. With a dividend yield of 5%, it also provides an attractive income stream, making it a solid choice for long-term investors looking to navigate uncertain markets.

Loblaw

Loblaw, one of Canada’s largest food retailers, is a defensive Canadian stock with considerable pricing power. This is crucial when faced with tariff-driven inflation. The Canadian stock recently posted strong earnings for the third quarter of 2024, with a 25% increase in quarterly earnings and a 1.5% growth in revenue. With a market cap of $54.5 billion, Loblaw continues to lead in the retail sector, particularly in groceries, pharmacy, and financial services. Its ability to pass on costs to consumers means it is well-positioned to handle potential price hikes caused by tariffs. The Canadian stock also maintains a solid operating margin of 7.1%, and its profit margin stands at a healthy 3.7%, reflecting a strong and sustainable business model.

Loblaw’s extensive reach across Canada, with household brands such as Shoppers Drug Mart, gives it a competitive edge in an uncertain market. The Canadian stock’s focus on health and wellness products also positions it well in the current economic climate, as consumers continue to prioritize health-conscious purchases. With a forward P/E ratio of 18.8 and a solid dividend yield of 1.1%, Loblaw is a reliable pick for those seeking stability and steady growth during times of economic turbulence.

RBC

Royal Bank of Canada, the largest bank in Canada, is another resilient choice for investors looking to weather any storm. The Canadian stock has consistently delivered strong earnings, with recent quarterly revenues of $56.5 billion, representing13% growth year-over-year. Its operating margin is impressive at 41.5%, demonstrating its ability to efficiently generate profit. Additionally, Royal Bank’s diversified business model, which spans retail, commercial, and investment banking, ensures that it can absorb shocks from various sectors. The bank’s most recent quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $11.3 marks a 16.2% increase, thus making it a solid performer amidst global uncertainty.

As trade wars and tariffs have the potential to impact the financial services industry, Royal Bank’s robust capital position and prudent risk management strategies make it a top contender for stability. The Canadian stock’s continued expansion into digital services and international markets also strengthens its long-term prospects. With a dividend yield of 3.2%, it offers investors an attractive income while benefiting from the growth of Canada’s leading financial institution.

Bottom line

For investors with $30,000 to allocate, a diversified approach across these three Canadian stocks offers an attractive combination of stability, growth, and income. By spreading the investment across Brookfield, Loblaw, and Royal Bank, you position yourself in sectors that are less susceptible to immediate trade disruptions. All while benefiting from the long-term potential of each company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

