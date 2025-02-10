Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,135 in Passive Income

Investing for passive income is a strategy many Canadians embrace to achieve financial freedom. By allocating $15,000 into dividend-paying stocks, you can establish a steady income stream. Let’s explore three Canadian dividend stocks that offer attractive dividends –namely Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL), and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN).

Enbridge

Enbridge is a prominent energy infrastructure company in North America, operating extensive oil and gas pipelines. As of December 3, 2024, Enbridge announced a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per common share, payable on March 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2025.

In the third quarter of 2024, Enbridge reported GAAP earnings of $1.3 billion, or $0.59 per common share. That’s compared to $0.5 billion, or $0.26 per common share, in the same period the previous year. The dividend stock also achieved adjusted earnings of $1.2 billion, or $0.55 per common share, reflecting its strong financial performance.

Looking ahead, Enbridge forecasts adjusted core earnings between $19.4 billion and $20 billion for 2025, anticipating strong oil and gas demand to boost volumes. The dividend stock also raised its 2025 dividend by 3%, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders. With a current dividend yield of approximately 7.2%, a $5,000 investment in Enbridge could yield around $360 annually in passive income.

Pembina

Pembina is a key player in the energy sector, providing transportation and midstream services for oil and gas. The dividend stock has a history of delivering value to shareholders through consistent dividends. In the second quarter of 2024, Pembina reported record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1 billion, plus adjusted cash flow from operations totalling $724 million, or $1.25 per share.

Pembina has paid approximately $14.8 billion in dividends since its inception in 1997, highlighting its long-standing commitment to shareholder returns. With a dividend yield of about 7.5%, investing $5,000 in Pembina could generate approximately $375 in annual passive income.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts, focusing on retail properties anchored by Walmart and other essential retailers. This focus provides stability, even during economic fluctuations.

The dividend stock offers a monthly distribution, which is appealing for investors seeking regular income. In its financial reports, SmartCentres has demonstrated resilience, maintaining high occupancy rates and stable rental income, thus underscoring its reliability as a dividend investment. With a current yield of around 7.9%, a $5,000 investment in SmartCentres could provide approximately $395 annually in passive income.

Conclusion

Investing $15,000 in dividend stocks like Enbridge, Pembina Pipeline, or SmartCentres REIT can provide a substantial passive income stream, ranging from approximately $360 to $395 annually. In fact, put it all together and that’s $1,135 in annual passive income! These dividend stocks have a track record of consistent dividend payments and strong financial performance, thus making them attractive options for income-focused investors.

As always, it’s essential to conduct thorough research and consider your financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions. Diversifying your investments can also help mitigate risks and ensure a more stable income stream. By carefully selecting dividend stocks, you can enjoy the benefits of passive income, contributing to your financial well-being and long-term wealth accumulation.