TSX Value Alert: 2 Overlooked Canadian Opportunities

Here are two top TSX value stocks long-term investors may want to look at, particularly with tariff war concerns picking up.

The Toronto Stock Exchange or TSX offers investors a wealth of opportunities, particularly for those seeking undervalued stocks with strong growth potential. Among the myriad of choices, two companies stand out as exceptional picks for value investors. These two TSX-listed stocks are poised to deliver robust returns backed by sound fundamentals, competitive advantages, and growth opportunities in their respective industries.

Let’s dive into two undervalued stocks I think investors are overlooking right now.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a global leader in convenience stores and fuel retailing, has carved out a formidable presence across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates over 14,000 stores worldwide under renowned banners such as Circle K and Ingo. This scale provides Couche-Tard with significant pricing power and operational efficiencies, making it a standout investment.

Couche-Tard has a stellar track record of delivering consistent revenue and earnings growth. The company’s disciplined acquisition strategy, coupled with its focus on operational excellence, has fueled robust free cash flow and a healthy balance sheet. A cornerstone of Couche-Tard’s success is its ability to acquire and integrate businesses seamlessly. Recent expansions into Asia and strategic acquisitions in Europe have strengthened its global footprint, providing avenues for long-term growth.

Convenience stores and fuel retailing are relatively recession-resistant industries. Even during economic downturns, Couche-Tard’s diversified offerings, ranging from food and beverages to car washes and fuel ensure steady revenue streams. The company has consistently returned value to shareholders through share buybacks and modest dividend payouts. While its dividend yield may appear modest, its commitment to reinvesting earnings ensures sustainable long-term growth.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), one of the largest financial services providers of Canada, is another TSX stock that deserves attention. With operations spanning North America, Asia, and other international markets, MFC is a diversified player in insurance, investment management, and retirement solutions.

Manulife’s extensive operations in Asia, which account for a significant portion of its earnings, position the company to benefit from the region’s growing middle class and increasing demand for financial products. Its presence in North America and other mature markets adds stability to its earnings.

The insurance and finance giant has embraced technology to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. Initiatives such as AI-driven underwriting, online policy management, and digital investment platforms have improved efficiency and reduced costs. Its strong capital position ensures that it can continue rewarding shareholders while investing in growth opportunities.

As a provider of insurance and wealth management services, Manulife benefits from long-term demographic trends, including aging populations in developed markets and rising affluence in emerging economies. These trends provide a stable foundation for future growth. Manulife has a long history of maintaining and growing its dividend. Its robust cash flows and conservative payout ratio provide room for continued increases, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.