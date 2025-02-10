Member Login
Home » Investing » TSX Value Alert: 2 Overlooked Canadian Opportunities

TSX Value Alert: 2 Overlooked Canadian Opportunities

Here are two top TSX value stocks long-term investors may want to look at, particularly with tariff war concerns picking up.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

The Toronto Stock Exchange or TSX offers investors a wealth of opportunities, particularly for those seeking undervalued stocks with strong growth potential. Among the myriad of choices, two companies stand out as exceptional picks for value investors. These two TSX-listed stocks are poised to deliver robust returns backed by sound fundamentals, competitive advantages, and growth opportunities in their respective industries. 

Let’s dive into two undervalued stocks I think investors are overlooking right now.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a global leader in convenience stores and fuel retailing, has carved out a formidable presence across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates over 14,000 stores worldwide under renowned banners such as Circle K and Ingo. This scale provides Couche-Tard with significant pricing power and operational efficiencies, making it a standout investment.

Couche-Tard has a stellar track record of delivering consistent revenue and earnings growth. The company’s disciplined acquisition strategy, coupled with its focus on operational excellence, has fueled robust free cash flow and a healthy balance sheet. A cornerstone of Couche-Tard’s success is its ability to acquire and integrate businesses seamlessly. Recent expansions into Asia and strategic acquisitions in Europe have strengthened its global footprint, providing avenues for long-term growth.

Convenience stores and fuel retailing are relatively recession-resistant industries. Even during economic downturns, Couche-Tard’s diversified offerings, ranging from food and beverages to car washes and fuel ensure steady revenue streams. The company has consistently returned value to shareholders through share buybacks and modest dividend payouts. While its dividend yield may appear modest, its commitment to reinvesting earnings ensures sustainable long-term growth.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), one of the largest financial services providers of Canada, is another TSX stock that deserves attention. With operations spanning North America, Asia, and other international markets, MFC is a diversified player in insurance, investment management, and retirement solutions.

Manulife’s extensive operations in Asia, which account for a significant portion of its earnings, position the company to benefit from the region’s growing middle class and increasing demand for financial products. Its presence in North America and other mature markets adds stability to its earnings.

The insurance and finance giant has embraced technology to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. Initiatives such as AI-driven underwriting, online policy management, and digital investment platforms have improved efficiency and reduced costs. Its strong capital position ensures that it can continue rewarding shareholders while investing in growth opportunities.

As a provider of insurance and wealth management services, Manulife benefits from long-term demographic trends, including aging populations in developed markets and rising affluence in emerging economies. These trends provide a stable foundation for future growth. Manulife has a long history of maintaining and growing its dividend. Its robust cash flows and conservative payout ratio provide room for continued increases, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how Emera (TSX:EMA) stock – a Canadian utility gem with a 5.2% yield – could generate outsized total returns…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are growing dividends at a solid pace and offer compelling yield, making them top income bets.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Got $30,000? Buy These 3 Canadian Stocks Before Tariffs Change the Game

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the stock market? Worry no more with these protection-proof dividend stocks.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

The Ultimate Energy Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top-performing small-cap stock in the energy sector is a screaming buy right now.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want some strong passive income from your TFSA? Consider these two stocks.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

1 Bright Canadian AI Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't run away from tech stocks, this AI stock could surge this year and beyond.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

An AI Giant Hiding in Plain Sight: Why Wall Street Is Missing Shopify’s Tech Edge

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a top Canadian AI play that could break out to new highs in 2025.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Investing

Prediction: Here Are 2025’s Most Promising Canadian Stocks

| Adam Othman

Multiple Canadian stocks can offer exceptional results and qualify as promising holdings in the right circumstances.

Read more »