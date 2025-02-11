1 Canadian Stock Down 28% That’s Pure Long-Term Gold

If there’s one strong stock investors should consider, it has to be this top notch tech stock making a comeback.

In the ever-evolving world of technology and commerce, few Canadian stocks embody both the highs and lows of the stock market as well as Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). Once a darling of Canadian tech, the company has seen its stock price decline by 28% from its 52-week high, reflecting broader market turbulence and investor uncertainty. However, for those willing to look beyond short-term volatility, Lightspeed presents an attractive long-term investment opportunity. With solid revenue growth, strategic acquisitions, and an expanding customer base, this Canadian stock is setting itself up for future success despite the current market downturn.

Lightspeed stock

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Montreal, Lightspeed provides cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the retail, hospitality, and golf industries. Its software helps businesses manage transactions, inventory, customer data, and analytics in an increasingly digital world. Over the past decade, Lightspeed has aggressively expanded through strategic acquisitions, including U.S.-based ShopKeep and Vend, thus solidifying its position as a leading global player in the POS space.

Despite the Canadian stock’s recent struggles, Lightspeed remains a major force in the industry. The company operates in over 100 countries and serves thousands of businesses worldwide. Its software has become indispensable to retailers and restaurant owners looking to streamline their operations and enhance customer experiences. While others focus on e-commerce, Lightspeed has carved out a niche in the omni-channel commerce space, allowing businesses to integrate online and in-store operations seamlessly.

Into earnings

Lightspeed released its third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, showcasing strong revenue growth despite broader economic concerns. The Canadian stock reported revenue of $280.1 million, up 17% year-over-year. Transaction-based revenue, which represents payment processing and financial services, saw a particularly strong surge, climbing 23% to $181.7 million. This increase highlights the growing adoption of Lightspeed’s payment solutions among its merchant base.

Another significant positive was its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which came in at $16.6 million. An increase of over 350% compared to the previous year. This substantial growth indicates that Lightspeed is not only scaling but also making meaningful strides toward profitability. While net losses remain a concern, reporting a net loss of $137.4 million over the past 12 months, the Canadian stock’s improving operational efficiency and growing revenue base suggest that profitability is within reach.

Considerations

Despite strong revenue growth, Lightspeed’s stock dropped more than 15% on the day of its earnings release. This sharp decline was largely driven by investor concerns over the Canadian stock’s decision to remain a publicly traded entity following a strategic review. Some had speculated that the Canadian stock might pursue a sale or merger to accelerate its path to profitability. And when that didn’t materialize, market sentiment turned negative. However, long-term investors should see this as a golden opportunity.

The fundamentals of Lightspeed remain intact. With a current price-to-sales ratio of around 2.2, the Canadian stock is trading at a significant discount compared to historical valuations and other high-growth tech stocks. Analysts have noted that Lightspeed’s stock is now undervalued, with a median price target of $19.50, implying a potential upside of nearly 60% from current levels. Some more bullish forecasts even see the stock reaching $26 over the next year.

Moving towards profit

One of the biggest criticisms Lightspeed has faced is its history of prioritizing growth over profitability. In the past, the Canadian stock aggressively expanded through acquisitions, which led to ballooning expenses and integration challenges. However, recent moves indicate a shift toward financial sustainability. Lightspeed has been focusing on optimizing its cost structure, streamlining operations, and expanding higher-margin revenue streams like payment processing.

Moreover, the Canadian stock has a robust balance sheet, with total cash holdings of $659 million and a current ratio of 6.1, thus meaning it has ample liquidity to weather economic downturns and continue investing in innovation. Compared to other growth stocks in the tech sector, which often carry significant debt, Lightspeed is in a relatively strong financial position.

Is it a buy?

For investors with a long-term mindset, Lightspeed presents a compelling opportunity at its current price. The Canadian stock has proven its ability to grow revenue at a strong pace, and while profitability remains a work in progress, its recent financial improvements suggest that it is on the right track. With its strong market position, improving margins, and commitment to innovation, Lightspeed could be a high-reward play for those willing to endure short-term volatility.

However, as with any tech stock, patience is required. The Canadian stock may remain under pressure in the short term due to broader market trends and lingering investor concerns. But for those looking five to ten years ahead, Lightspeed could be an excellent addition to a growth-focused portfolio.