Home » Investing » 5 Top Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

5 Top Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

These secrets are secrets no longer. Let’s get right into how you can turn them into cash.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Turning your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a million-dollar portfolio might sound like a dream. Many Canadians have actually achieved that dream by following a few key strategies. These TFSA millionaires don’t rely on luck but use a combination of disciplined investing, smart stock choices, and the power of compound growth to build wealth. Let’s look at a few tricks of the trade.

Max it out

One of the biggest secrets of TFSA millionaires is maximizing contributions every single year. Since the TFSA was introduced in 2009, contribution room has steadily grown, and those who consistently invest the full amount have a major advantage. A great example of a stock that rewards long-term investors is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

RBC has been a cornerstone of many TFSA success stories thanks to its strong dividend growth and steady performance. In its most recent quarter, RBC reported a 17.7% increase in net income, reaching $4.44 billion, driven by strength in personal banking and wealth management. With a 3.23% dividend yield and a history of consistent payouts, RBC remains a solid choice for a TFSA aiming for long-term growth and income.

Get in on growth

Another important strategy is focusing on growth stocks early in your investing journey. TFSA millionaires don’t settle for low returns in their early years. They seek out companies with strong revenue growth and reinvest their gains. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a perfect example of a stock that has turned many early investors into TFSA millionaires.

The company specializes in acquiring niche software businesses and has consistently delivered high returns. With a market cap of over $104 billion and a 19.5% year-over-year revenue growth, Constellation continues to be a dominant force in the software industry. While it trades at a high valuation, its ability to generate long-term returns has made it a favourite among growth-focused investors.

Regular income

As portfolios grow, TFSA millionaires often shift some of their focus to dividend stocks that provide reliable, tax-free income. Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top choices for this approach. As one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure companies, Enbridge offers a 5.95% dividend yield.

Its latest earnings report showed strong revenue growth, up 51.2% year over year, reflecting increased energy demand and infrastructure expansions. Despite some concerns about debt levels, Enbridge remains a favourite for long-term dividend investors who want both stability and growth in their TFSA.

Don’t panic

One of the biggest mistakes that prevents investors from reaching TFSA millionaire status is panic selling during market downturns. Those who achieve seven-figure accounts understand that volatility is part of the game, and they use downturns as buying opportunities.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a prime example of a stock that rewards patience. Shopify’s latest earnings showed a 26.1% increase in revenue, driven by strong e-commerce growth and innovation in its platform. While its valuation remains high, its consistent expansion and dominance in the online retail space make it a strong choice, especially for those who can stomach volatility and hold for the long haul.

Stay invested

Another key habit of TFSA millionaires is resisting the temptation to withdraw funds. Taking money out means losing out on future compounding. Those who have built massive TFSAs understand that keeping funds invested allows compounding to work its magic.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a stock that aligns well with this strategy. As a global leader in asset management, Brookfield has a strong track record of compounding investor returns over decades. It currently has a market cap of $133 billion and is a major player in real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Bottom line

As the market continues to evolve, staying informed and adjusting your strategy when necessary is also key. While past performance is a good indicator of strength, paying attention to earnings reports, economic trends, and sector developments can help investors make better decisions. RBC’s recent earnings show how major banks can benefit from economic resilience, while Constellation’s software acquisitions highlight the power of tech-driven expansion. Enbridge’s strong cash flow proves that energy infrastructure remains a reliable income source, and Shopify’s e-commerce dominance shows that digital transformation is here to stay. Meanwhile, Brookfield’s expertise in asset management offers exposure to a range of industries, ensuring diversification within a TFSA portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Constellation Software, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

