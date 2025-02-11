Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here Are My Top 2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

While many Canadian stocks are trading at 52-week highs, these two top TSX stocks are undervalued, making them among the best to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

As is often the case in the stock market, valuations can vary widely across different stocks and sectors unless there’s a major bull run or a sharp market correction. While many Canadian stocks have performed well over the last year and are trading at 52-week highs, plenty of high-quality stocks are trading significantly undervalued for investors to buy right now.

These situations create great opportunities for investors to put their money to work and buy top stocks while they’re undervalued. However, not every cheap stock is a good investment, making it crucial to know which ones are actually worth buying and holding for the long haul.

So, with that in mind, if you’ve got cash that you’re looking to invest today, here are two of my top undervalued stocks to buy right now.

A top recovery stock that could finally turn the corner this year

It’s no secret that Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is one of the last stocks on the TSX to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

However, while the entertainment stock has faced many headwinds since the pandemic ended, such as a lack of consistent content and Hollywood strikes, 2025 might finally be the year when it finally recovers.

This week, Cineplex reported its fourth-quarter earnings from 2024, and revenue came in essentially as analysts had expected at $363 million.

More importantly, though, it reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $84.7 million, which beat analyst expectations by roughly 5% due to better management of its expenses.

A 5% beat isn’t that significant of an achievement, considering how cheap Cineplex is and how much it could still recover. However, it’s certainly a strong start to the year for Cineplex. Furthermore, looking forward, with several highly anticipated films set to be released this year, such as Captain America, Snow White, Mission Impossible, Superman, and many more, the stock has a tonne of potential to see a strong recovery.

Most importantly, though, Cineplex is one of the top undervalued stocks to buy now. Its forward enterprise value (EV)-to-EBITDA ratio is just 7.4 times today. That’s much cheaper than its average forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio over the last five years of 10.4 times and its average forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio in the five years leading up to the pandemic of 11.1 times.

Management seems to believe so as well. In fact, from August to December of 2024, Cineplex bought back over 620,000 shares, which should also help to boost the share price going forward.

So, if you’re looking for an ultra-cheap stock to buy now before a major rally, Cineplex looks significantly undervalued and has the potential to see a meaningful recovery rally throughout the rest of 2025.

A top defensive growth stock trading undervalued to buy right now

While Cineplex is incredibly cheap and has significant recovery potential this year, there’s no denying it comes with higher risk. So, if you’re looking for a more reliable investment, a defensive growth stock like Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) offers stability while still offering compelling long-term growth potential.

Jamieson is a more reliable stock because it’s a health and wellness company that sells vitamins and other health supplements that many of its customers would consider essential.

Furthermore, since going public in July of 2017, Cineplex has never reported a single year where its sales didn’t increase, showing it can continue to execute well despite the significant macroeconomic headwinds it might face.

Therefore, the fact that it trades cheaply makes it one of the top undervalued stocks to buy right now.

For example, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.9 times is currently well below its five-year average of 22.2 times. Furthermore, that P/E ratio isn’t just low compared to how it’s traded in the past. It’s also reasonably priced for a reliable defensive growth stock.

Plus, in addition to its cheap valuation, its dividend yield has climbed to 2.7% with the stock trading undervalued, giving investors the chance to buy now and lock in a yield that’s significantly higher than its five-year average of 1.96%.

So, if you’ve got cash on the sidelines and are looking to take advantage of the current market environment, there’s no question Jamieson is one of the best stocks you can buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cineplex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Suncor Energy Stock in 2025

| Adam Othman

Not all Canadian energy stocks are vulnerable to tariff hikes and the international oil price tug-of-war, but they can still…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These secrets are secrets no longer. Let's get right into how you can turn them into cash.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Retirement

Don’t Delay Your Retirement: Your TFSA Can Match CPP’s Best Payout Today

| Puja Tayal

Before delaying your retirement for a higher taxable CPP payout, consider other tax-free retirement income options like TFSA payouts.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $45,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top dividend stocks are prime for investors to buy up immediately. So, let's get into them.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian tech stock is one that remains undervalued, so what's next for investors?

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Investing

2 Ways Investors Can Play a Weaker Loonie

| Joey Frenette

Consider Sprott Physical Silver Trust (TSX:PSLV) and another top pick if you think the loonie is flying south this year.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget the tech stocks going through ups and downs and stick to this solid tech stock instead.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Investing

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: WELL Health vs Bausch Health?

| Adam Othman

It's sometimes difficult to run an apples-to-apples comparison, even when comparing two stocks from the same sector.

Read more »