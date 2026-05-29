Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How Much the Average Canadian Has Saved for Retirement by 35

How Much the Average Canadian Has Saved for Retirement by 35

At 35, you may be behind the “average,” but Granite REIT shows how a simple monthly-income habit can still snowball into real retirement momentum.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Fidelity Canada data suggests median RRSP savings around $15,000 under 35 and $33,000 for ages 35–44.
  • Granite owns high-occupancy industrial warehouses and pays monthly distributions that look covered by AFFO.
  • It can help long-term compounding, but REIT risks include rates, debt, and currency swings.
10 stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Retirement can feel far away at 35. Then the math gets loud. By this age, many Canadians have a mortgage, kids, daycare costs, student debt, or all four. So the question, “How much should I have saved?” can feel less like planning and more like a guilt trip.

man in bowtie poses with abacus

Source: Getty Images

How much to save

Still, the numbers help. Fidelity Canada’s breakdown, using Statistics Canada data, puts median Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) savings for Canadians under 35 at $15,000 and for those aged 35 to 44 at $33,000. Private pension assets sit higher, at $35,000 for under 35 and $100,000 for ages 35 to 44.

That range tells a better story than one scary average. At 35, some Canadians have very little saved. Others have workplace pensions doing heavy lifting in the background. The real question isn’t whether someone hits one perfect number. It’s whether they’ve started building a system.

That’s where Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) becomes interesting. It won’t suit every investor, yet for a 35-year-old trying to build retirement wealth, it offers a simple idea. Own real estate tied to logistics, warehouses, and industrial properties, then let rent, distributions, and time do the work.

GRT

Granite REIT shows the industrial real estate story still looks durable. Companies need modern space close to transportation routes, customers, and supply chains. E-commerce may not explode every year like it did during the pandemic, but goods still move and businesses still need distribution networks. Granite owns 145 properties across six countries, with 61.5 million square feet and a 98% occupancy rate. That gives it scale without tying the whole story to one city or one tenant.

The latest results also looked steady. In the first quarter of 2026, Granite reported net operating income of $134.2 million, up from $125.7 million a year earlier. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at $1.41 per unit, flat from last year. That may not sound thrilling, but flat AFFO during a tougher real estate market can still count as resilience. Granite also reported a 63% AFFO payout ratio, which gives its monthly distribution room to breathe.

For retirement planning, Granite stock recently paid $0.30 per unit each month, or about $3.55 annually yielding about 3.7%. A 35-year-old who reinvests those distributions can turn each payment into more units, more income, and more future compounding. In fact, here’s what that $30,000 could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$96.01312$3.55$1,107.60Monthly$29,955.12

Looking ahead

Valuation also helps the case. Granite trades below where it did during the low-rate real estate boom at about 15 times earnings. Investors soured on REITs as borrowing costs rose. That created pressure, but also opportunity. If rates drift lower over time, high-quality REITs could regain attention. Granite’s industrial focus gives it a cleaner growth profile than many office or enclosed-mall landlords.

Still, investors shouldn’t treat Granite like a guaranteed retirement machine. Granite faces currency swings because it owns assets outside Canada, and REITs use high debt. While the monthly distribution looks well covered today, no payout deserves blind faith.

For Canadians at 35, the bigger lesson goes beyond one stock. Retirement savings may look behind, ahead, or somewhere in the messy middle. What counts is momentum. A diversified portfolio should still include more than one REIT, and likely more than one sector. But Granite offers income, real assets, and long-term growth potential in one TSX-listed package.

Bottom line

So, how much does the average Canadian have saved for retirement by 35? Often less than people think, and less than they may need. But 35 also leaves decades for compounding. Granite stock won’t solve retirement alone, no single stock will. But it could help turn a late start into a stronger, steadier one for patient investors.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Energy Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 25% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock is down 25% from its all-time high. Here's why long-term investors should consider buying BEP stock…

Read more »

gift is bigger than the other
Dividend Stocks

This Recent Selloff in a TSX Blue-Chip Stock Looks Like a Gift

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank rarely gives investors a discount, so even a small dip can be a chance to buy a proven…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock I’d Happily Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock offers dependable income, will likely add stability to your portfolio, and has solid long-term growth potential.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX bounced back on Thursday as easing U.S. inflation concerns and hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations lifted sentiment,…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 5.3% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Boost your TFSA's passive income with CT REIT! Enjoy a reliable 5.3% monthly dividend yield backed by a 99.4% occupancy…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Discover the potential of Celestica as a tech stock. Learn why this Canadian company is poised for future growth.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Investing

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian businesses have solid fundamentals, are witnessing durable demand, and are poised to deliver significant growth.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

A 4.2% Dividend Stock That Consistently Pays Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable pays a solid 4%-ish yield, but the bigger hook is owning a global clean-power platform as electricity demand…

Read more »