Member Login
Home » Investing » Don’t Let Safe Dividends Fool You: Why Total Returns Matter More Than Yield Alone

Don’t Let Safe Dividends Fool You: Why Total Returns Matter More Than Yield Alone

It’s essential to look into the growth potential of dividend stocks, but it’s just as important to see things the other way around — i.e., total returns, including dividends.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

When choosing dividend stocks, what’s the first thing you see? For most investors, the honest answer would be the yield. And it makes sense, too, since that’s what “apparently” matters the most in a dividend stock. But that’s not true. The complete picture of dividends (including sustainability) shouldn’t be your entire selection framework for dividend stocks.

You have to look at the whole picture. If you are investing in a dividend stock that slowly and gradually erodes your capital, your overall returns may be paltry despite locking in a decent dividend yield, especially when we add the impact of inflation. So, even when choosing reliable, safe dividend stocks where you can be sure about the long-term sustainability of your dividends, it’s essential to look at the whole picture before making a decision.

Canada’s first Dividend King

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) has the country’s most stellar dividend history. The company has grown its payouts for 53 consecutive years and was the first to earn the title of Dividend King by growing its payouts for half a century.

Its history is not the only thing that makes its dividends rock solid. As a utility company with a heavy electricity lean—58% of adjusted earnings from electricity transmission and distribution in Canada—it has a solid and reliable revenue source. It also has a diversified business, both in terms of utility (1.3 natural gas customers in Alberta alone) and geography, with a modest amount of earnings coming from outside the country.

The company is offering dividends at a decent 5.4% yield. However, there is one area where it has consistently fallen short (in the long term, at least): the capital-appreciation potential. The stock has lost over 17% in the last 10 years, and this has neutralized most of the dividend-based gains it has offered to its investors, as the overall returns for a decade stand at merely 30.5%.

Canada’s second Dividend King

After raising its payouts for 51 consecutive years, Fortis (TSX:FTS) has also attained the rank of a Dividend King. It has already been dividend royalty for decades, and it’s among the safest dividend stocks you can buy in Canada. With a market capitalization of $31 billion, decades of history, millions of customers (both electricity and natural gas), ten different operations, and a massive asset base, it’s also one of the most stable blue-chip stocks in Canada.

From a yield perspective alone, Fortis is far less attractive than Canadian Utilities right now. It’s offering dividends at a yield of around 3.9%. However, it far outstrips the overall returns of other utility companies. The stock has grown 55% in the last decade, barely enough to stay ahead of inflation but still far better than Canadian Utilities. More importantly, it has pushed the overall returns to 127%.

Foolish takeaway

Whether you are retirement planning or simply investing for a passive income stream, it’s important to look beyond merely the dividend side of a stock, even if you are buying it primarily for dividends. Looking at the overall return potential can help you make a better, more informed decision regarding your dividend picks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks for $1,792 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We could all use some extra passive income, so let's get into it with these three stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Jitendra Parashar

While these top Canadian stocks underperformed over the past year, they have the potential to outperform the TSX Composite Index…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? 2 Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are safe investment options for investors who are worried over impending U.S. tariffs.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

$5,000 to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are a Screaming Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Not all stocks worth buying in any given market are worth holding long term, and planning an "exit" ahead of…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 5.06% Dividend Stock Pays Reliable Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield healthcare stock is a reliable dividend payer and a great source of monthly income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Sneha Nahata

Build a solid passive-income portfolio with these Canadian dividend stocks and earn a tax-free income of over $2,952 annually.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $12,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Your TFSA isn't just for saving; it's for making money. So, here's how to start pumping it out with just…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $312 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how fundamentally strong monthly dividend stocks could help TFSA investors create a reliable source of passive income for years…

Read more »