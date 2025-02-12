Member Login
Home » Investing » Down 22% From All-Time Highs, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy in 2025?

Down 22% From All-Time Highs, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy in 2025?

Shopify stock has delivered market-beating returns to shareholders since its IPO in 2015. Is the TSX tech stock still a good buy?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

Valued at a market cap of $217 billion, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is among the largest companies in Canada. The tech giant provides e-commerce solutions to small, medium, and large enterprises. Like several other technology companies, Shopify gained massive traction during the COVID-19 pandemic and traded at all-time highs in late 2021.

However, in the last three years, it has wrestled with headwinds such as slowing growth, inflation, and rising interest rates. In fact, during the bear market of 2022, SHOP stock was trading almost 85% below record levels. While Shopify has recovered, it still trades 22% below all-time highs. So, let’s see if the TSX tech stock can recover in 2025 and trade at a fresh record high.

The bull case of investing in Shopify stock

Shopify continues to demonstrate strong growth in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, with revenue up 26% year over year and GMV (gross merchandise value) increasing by 24%. It was the fifth consecutive quarter where GMV growth exceeded 20%. The e-commerce behemoth also showed impressive profitability metrics, with operating income more than doubling from last year and free cash flow (FCF) margin expanding to 19%.

Shopify’s results in Q3 were driven by factors such as international expansion, particularly in Europe, where GMV rose over 35%.

The company is making significant inroads in the enterprise segment, onboarding several global brands, including Reebok, Off-White, and Victoria’s Secret. Its Point of Sale (POS) solution saw continued adoption among large multi-location merchants, with a 50% increase in locations year-over-year. Major retailers like Laura, a Canadian women’s fashion retailer, migrated over 130 stores to Shopify’s POS system in one of their largest migrations to date.

Shopify’s B2B segment showed exceptional growth, with GMV increasing by 145% year over year, maintaining five consecutive quarters of triple-digit growth. September marked the largest single month ever for B2B GMV, with expansion into new sectors, including industrial, hardware, and automotive vehicles.

A strong focus on innovation

On the product front, Shopify continues to innovate with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features and automation tools. It introduced enhancements to Shopify Flow, a workflow automation app, and improved the Shopify Inbox with AI-suggested replies. The tech heavyweight also expanded its financial services suite, Shopify Finance, which includes multiple products.

Shopify’s payment solutions continue to gain traction, with Shopify Payments penetration reaching 62% and Shop Pay facilitating US$17 billion in GMV, up 42% year over year. Notably, Shopify strengthened its leadership team by adding Mikhail Parakhin as chief technology officer, who brings extensive AI experience from his tenure at Microsoft, where he led the development of Copilot.

The company also announced strategic partnerships, including becoming Roblox’s first commerce integration partner and expanding its relationship with PayPal.

Is Shopify stock undervalued?

Looking ahead to Q4, Shopify expects revenue to grow at a mid- to high 20% rate, with operating expenses expected to be 32% to 33% of revenues. It plans to maintain its current FCF margin profile while investing in growth initiatives.

Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister highlighted Shopify’s transformation from a negative 3% FCF margin in 2022 to be on track for high teens in 2024, demonstrating an ability to balance growth with profitability. Shopify is focused on capturing an increasing share of the expanding e-commerce market while maintaining its position as the go-to platform for businesses of all sizes.

Shopify is forecast to expand its sales from US$7 billion in 2023 to US$12.5 billion in 2026. Comparatively, FCF is forecast to grow from US$905 million to US$2.6 billion in this period. So, SHOP stock is priced at 58 times forward FCF, which is quite expensive. Given analyst consensus estimates, the tech stock trades at a discount of 4% right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Microsoft, PayPal, and Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2025

| Adam Othman

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) might have enough steam to push the TSX higher and higher in 2025.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 28% That’s Pure Long-Term Gold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one strong stock investors should consider, it has to be this top notch tech stock making a comeback.

Read more »

investment research
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs Constellation Software

| Chris MacDonald

Let's look at two top Canadian growth stocks and determine which may be the better pick for long-term investors right…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian tech stock is one that remains undervalued, so what's next for investors?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget the tech stocks going through ups and downs and stick to this solid tech stock instead.

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Alphabet Stock? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some stocks out there that are popular, and some offer major deals on the market today.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

1 Bright Canadian AI Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't run away from tech stocks, this AI stock could surge this year and beyond.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

An AI Giant Hiding in Plain Sight: Why Wall Street Is Missing Shopify’s Tech Edge

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a top Canadian AI play that could break out to new highs in 2025.

Read more »