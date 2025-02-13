Member Login
Home » Investing » Growth, Income, and Value: 2 TSX Stocks Poised to Rally

Growth, Income, and Value: 2 TSX Stocks Poised to Rally

Here are three top Canadian stocks for long-term investors seeking the right mix of growth, income, and value in this current environment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Investors seeking growth, income and value in this current market certainly have plenty of factors to consider. For one, are these factors sustainable? And in this current market, which is filled with macro uncertainty, how will these companies continue to rally (i.e., are there sustainable catalysts on the horizon)?

These two TSX stocks are among the best options for investors looking for this mix. Here’s why I think these companies are top buys in February for the long term.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is one of the largest producers of copper and gold in the world and has long been a mainstay of the mining sector. Barrick’s broad portfolio, which operates across five continents, helps reduce operational and geopolitical risks. The company’s strong financial results for 2023, which included sales of over $11 billion, demonstrate its capacity to prosper in volatile commodities markets.

Barrick’s emphasis on expansion through project development and exploration is what makes it so appealing right now. For example, the expansion of the Lumwana Super Pit in Zambia and the further development of the Reko Diq project in Pakistan are anticipated to greatly increase production capacity in the upcoming years. Furthermore, thanks to its dedication to cost control and operational efficiency, Barrick is well-positioned to profit from higher gold prices in the face of global economic instability.

Barrick provides a solid balance sheet with reasonable debt levels, a steady dividend yield (already above 2.5%), and the possibility of capital growth if gold prices rise for value-seeking investors. Gold continues to be a solid hedge as long as inflationary pressures are present, and Barrick is well-positioned to profit from this development.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a well-known worldwide supplier of financial services, including retirement plans, asset management, and life insurance. The company’s global reach is broad, encompassing high-growth areas in Asia, the U.S., and Canada. Manulife has benefited from this regional diversification, which has allowed it to capitalize on the growing demand for financial goods in emerging economies.

Another feature of Manulife is its flexibility in response to changes in regulations. Early 2023 saw the adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 accounting standards, which strengthened its financial transparency and enhanced its capacity for risk assessment. With core earnings of $1.58 billion in the third quarter of 2024, the corporation also posted an impressive performance in the previous quarters. This illustrates its capacity to sustain consistent growth in the face of a difficult macroeconomic climate.

Investors who want steady income will be drawn to Manulife. Strong cash flows and a sound capital position support the company’s appealing dividend yield of more than 5%. Manulife is a fantastic option for income-oriented investors since it has the flexibility to maintain and potentially raise its dividend due to its low payout ratio in comparison to its peers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Grab on to monthly dividends with this undervalued dividend stock offering years of income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financials and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks could be excellent buys.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Stock Market

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for Canadian stock ideas that could skyrocket in 2025 and beyond. These two stocks could really soar…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The supposed secrets of TFSA millionaires are out in the open; just follow them and be one, too.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may be down slightly but are in stable sectors only due to rise. And with these dividends?…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock: Down 27%, Buy Now for Pure Long-Term Perfection

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock may have dropped after earnings, but according to its CEO, future growth is just getting started.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

These ETFs Are My 2 Favourites to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top ETFs may be going through some volatility right now, but both are due for huge returns in…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Goes Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two renewable energy stocks offer major wins for investors, especially those looking for passive income.

Read more »