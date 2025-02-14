Member Login
Home » Investing » A Bargain Dividend Stock With a Nearly +8% Yield

A Bargain Dividend Stock With a Nearly +8% Yield

Telus (TSX:T) stock stands out as an interesting bargain as the yield approaches 8% again.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Passive-income investors should resist the temptation to seek out dividend stocks with excessive yields, especially if we’re talking about the types of firms that have yields that are skewing towards the extremely high end of the historical range. Why? Higher yields that are the result of a pressured stock may not be the most secure in the world, especially if we’re talking about a company that’s in a multi-year bear market of sorts.

Still, there are securities out there that have a high yield by design. REITs (real estate investment trusts), for instance, tend to have swollen yields. And with interest rates still relatively high, even after the latest round of Bank of Canada rate cuts, the pressure on REIT share prices isn’t anything that’s all too shocking, given their sensitivity to rate fluctuations.

With the Bank of Canada still poised to reduce rates, even in the face of 25% tariff threats, I’d argue that the REITs may be interesting pick-ups right here, provided you’re getting a resilient one with high-quality funds from operations (FFOs) and the ability to grow a distribution over time. Undoubtedly, you don’t want to rely on the hope for lower rates.

At the end of the day, rate moves can be tricky to predict. Tariffs could cause inflationary pressure, but, at the same time, the effect on employment could be pronounced enough to cause the Bank of Canada to hold off on rate hikes or even cut further. In any case, I wouldn’t bet on REITs or any other rate-sensitive income security to play where one thinks rates will be headed next. Instead, focus on the underlying business and its ability to continue paying dividends or distributions.

In this piece, we’ll look at a beginner-friendly name that yields more than 7%. While a seemingly high yield, it’s not all too absurd for these firms, which tend to have elevated yields (at least compared to most other names in the market) even in normalized environments.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) stock tends to have a pretty sizeable yield at or around the 5% level. Today, it’s closer to 8% due to pressures faced by the telecom industry and rate-related headwinds. Indeed, the telecoms have faced a storm of late. But Telus’s payout, while stretched, looks as robust as ever. The company raised its dividend payout recently despite the headwinds.

As the company looks to shore up more cash, my guess is there are more dividend hikes coming, even if the stock fails to sustain a gain back above the $25 level. In any case, Telus stock is my favourite Big Three name to buy right here. I think it could have its way with its rivals, which should help offset the many macro headwinds hitting the industry of late. As a choppier ride, though, do be ready for short-term pain as you collect your dividends every quarter.

The bottom line

You don’t have to look all too far for high but well-covered yields. Whether you look at the hard-hit telecom scene or the REIT scene, be ready to play the long game with any income investment you pick up at these levels!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $5,960 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable is a top TSX dividend stock that trades at a sizeable discount to…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Never Miss a Payment: 2 Stocks That Send You Cash 12 Times a Year

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top monthly dividend stocks, with up to 8.3% yield, could help you generate reliable passive income for years.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

If you can identify the right time when a bearish stock is turning bullish, it’s possible to generate decent returns…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Supercharge Your Stocks With These High-Yield Winners

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks not only provide high yields today but also strong long-term growth potential.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Clock’s Ticking, Canada: The RRSP Deadline Is March 3

| Andrew Button

If you want to contribute money to an RRSP and buy iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) shares with it,…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $5,000 in This Dividend Stock for $242.73 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all energy stocks are in the oil and gas industry, and providing some diversification can bring in cold hard…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

This 9% Dividend Stock Paying Investors Monthly Is a True Love Match

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't let a dollar hold you back from dating! Consider buying this stock in bulk instead.

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Nutrien Stock in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

These fundamental factors give Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock the potential to stage a strong rally in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »