Member Login
Home » Investing » Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $10,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $10,000

Create the perfect TFSA pairing with these two top-notch dividend stocks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to supercharge your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with just $10,000, the key is picking the right stocks – ones that offer a mix of capital appreciation and passive income. Two mid-cap stocks on the TSX that fit the bill are Cargojet (TSX:CJT) and Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN). Cargojet, a leader in the overnight cargo industry, has been benefiting from e-commerce growth. Meanwhile, Alaris provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of private businesses, delivering consistent dividends. By investing in these two TSX stocks, you can balance growth potential and dividend income in your TFSA, making it a true money-making machine.

Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada’s leading overnight air cargo service, operating a vast network that ensures critical goods get delivered quickly. If you’ve ever ordered something online and received it in record time, there’s a good chance Cargojet played a role. The surge in e-commerce and supply chain logistics has fuelled the company’s long-term growth.

Cargojet reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $245.6 million, a 15% increase from the same period last year. More importantly, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) soared to $1.48, up from just $0.15 in the third quarter of 2023. Quarterly earnings growth year-over-year came in at 182.9%, reinforcing that Cargojet is on a strong upward trajectory. The company’s profit margin remains slim at 0.25%, but that’s not unusual for an asset-heavy airline business. More importantly, Cargojet’s operating margin sits at a robust 15.5%, showing strong efficiency in its operations.

Looking ahead, Cargojet is well-positioned for continued growth, thanks to its strategic partnerships with companies like Amazon and other logistics giants. With rising demand for overnight and express deliveries, Cargojet is expected to benefit from increased shipping volumes, particularly as global trade recovers. The company’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3 suggests that while the stock isn’t the cheapest on the market, it is reasonably valued for its growth potential. Analysts are predicting another strong quarter in the fourth quarter of 2024, with earnings expected to be released on February 20, 2025. If you’re looking for a growth stock within your TFSA, Cargojet offers a high-upside investment opportunity, capitalizing on e-commerce expansion.

Alaris

If Cargojet represents the high-flying growth stock, then Alaris Equity Partners is the steady, income-generating counterpart. Alaris operates as a private equity-style trust, providing capital to private businesses in exchange for recurring revenue streams. The result is a strong dividend stock with a predictable cash flow model.

Alaris reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $51 million, down from $63.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. While this represents a 19.9% year-over-year decline, it’s important to consider that Alaris’s business model depends on the performance of its partner companies. This can fluctuate based on economic conditions. Despite this revenue dip, net income remained strong at $197.2 million, demonstrating Alaris’s ability to maintain profitability. Yet one of the biggest highlights for income investors is that Alaris offers an annualized dividend of $1.36 per unit, with a yield of 6.7%.

Alaris’s business model provides a strong foundation for long-term investors. Unlike traditional equity investments, which fluctuate heavily with the stock market, Alaris generates steady cash flow from its portfolio companies, thus ensuring that dividend payments remain reliable. Furthermore, Alaris has been gradually increasing its distributions, with a track record of steady dividend growth. The payout ratio of 31.9% suggests there’s still plenty of room for dividend increases in the future. For investors looking for low-volatility, high-yield investments, Alaris is an excellent choice.

Bottom line

Transforming your TFSA into a money-making machine isn’t just about picking stocks. It’s about building a strategy that maximizes tax-free growth and passive income. Cargojet offers exposure to a booming e-commerce and logistics market, while Alaris provides a reliable stream of dividend income, thus making them a perfect combination for a balanced TFSA portfolio. With just $10,000, you can start generating wealth that compounds year after year. And the best part? All your gains stay tax-free.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA for a Lifelong Relationship

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three ETFs are a match made in dividend heaven, especially when put into a TFSA!

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

A Bargain Dividend Stock With a Nearly +8% Yield

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock stands out as an interesting bargain as the yield approaches 8% again.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $5,960 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable is a top TSX dividend stock that trades at a sizeable discount to…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Never Miss a Payment: 2 Stocks That Send You Cash 12 Times a Year

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top monthly dividend stocks, with up to 8.3% yield, could help you generate reliable passive income for years.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

If you can identify the right time when a bearish stock is turning bullish, it’s possible to generate decent returns…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Supercharge Your Stocks With These High-Yield Winners

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks not only provide high yields today but also strong long-term growth potential.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Clock’s Ticking, Canada: The RRSP Deadline Is March 3

| Andrew Button

If you want to contribute money to an RRSP and buy iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) shares with it,…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $5,000 in This Dividend Stock for $242.73 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all energy stocks are in the oil and gas industry, and providing some diversification can bring in cold hard…

Read more »