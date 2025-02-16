Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Telus Stock at $20?

Should You Buy Telus Stock at $20?

Down 40% from all-time highs, Telus is a beaten-down TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
woman retiree on computer

Image source: Getty Images

Valued at a market cap of $30.88 billion, Telus (TSX:T) is among the largest telecom companies globally. Telus has two primary business segments: technology solutions and digitally-led customer experiences. With roughly 20 million subscriber connections, Telus serves mobile phone users and internet subscribers.

While the TSX index has more than doubled investor gains over the past decade, Telus has returned just 58% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. So, let’s see if Telus stock is a good buy at the current price.

How did Telus perform in Q3 of 2024?

Telus delivered robust third-quarter (Q3) results, as its operating excellence led to industry-leading customer growth and network expansion. The telecom giant added 347,000 new customers across its services, which includes 130,000 mobile phone subscribers and 159,000 connected devices.

Its Technology Solutions business showed resilient performance with EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) growth of 5.6%, primarily driven by operating efficiency. Notably, Telus maintained its industry-best customer loyalty, with postpaid mobile phone churn remaining below 1% for the 11th consecutive year.

Its bundled household strategy continues to pay off, with 8% year-over-year growth in combined mobile and home service customers. In the fixed-line segment, Telus achieved substantial internet additions of 34,000 customers, particularly in Western Canada, where its PureFibre network continues to attract customers. It also reported 21,000 new TV subscribers and maintained industry-leading residential voice retention.

Telus has diversified into other sectors, such as health and agriculture, which has diversified its revenue base. Telus Health reported 4% revenue growth and a 50% increase in EBITDA contribution, supported by $331 million in annualized synergies from the LifeWorks acquisition. The division now serves 76 million lives globally, growing virtual care membership by 18% to 6.5 million clients.

Telus Agriculture and Consumer Goods (TAC) demonstrated strong performance with over 20% year-over-year revenue growth and a 65% increase in year-to-date bookings. The division’s EBITDA contribution doubled compared to the previous year.

Is Telus stock undervalued?

Looking ahead, Telus updated its TTech segment revenue guidance slightly below the original target range but maintained its EBITDA, capital expenditure, and free cash flow targets. Its focus on operational efficiency and network investments continues to support its dividend-growth program, with a 7% year-over-year increase announced, marking the 27th increase since 2011.

Telus pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.61 per share, translating to a forward yield of 8%, making the TSX tech stock attractive to income-seeking investors.

Telus’s chief financial officer, Doug French, highlighted a strong free cash flow (FCF) of $561 million, up 58% year over year, driven by lower restructuring costs and reduced capital expenditure. Bay Street expects Telus’s FCF to increase to $2.23 billion in 2025, up from $2.06 billion in 2024.

So, priced at 13.5 times forward FCF, Telus stock is not too expensive given its estimated growth rate and rising dividend yield. Moreover, Telus maintains a solid financial position with $3.2 billion in available liquidity and an average long-term debt cost of 4.4%.

Analysts tracking Telus stock have an average target price of $23.10, indicating an upside potential of 12%. After accounting for its dividend yield, cumulative returns may be closer to 20% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How $15,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $200,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with sizeable TFSA balances today have utilized the full potential of the investment vehicle.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't get complicated. Consider this Canadian stock as a long-time buy.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Adam Othman

This top US tech stock is something you cannot miss out on, and there’s another from Canada that you need…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

3 Premium TSX Dividend Stocks Worth Loading Up On

| Chris MacDonald

These three premium TSX dividend stocks remain among the best bets for long-term investors seeking stable total returns.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Goeasy Stock While It’s Below $170?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock still looks like a winner, so why is the stock price down below $170?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Maximizing Your TFSA: Smart Investment Moves for 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stocks like Enbridge provide significant dividend income, which is ideal for tax-savings within your TFSA.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock in 2025

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) has been doing a lot of growing lately.

Read more »