Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

Looking for some brilliant growth stocks to add to your portfolio? These two are top picks that can provide decades of growth.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Do you own any growth stocks in your portfolio? The market is full of brilliant growth stocks for investors to consider right now. Many of those growth picks can provide years, if not decades, of solid growth for investors.

Here’s a look at some of those brilliant growth stocks to consider adding to your portfolio today.

This is a stellar growth pick for every portfolio

It would be hard to mention a list of brilliant growth stocks and not mention Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). For those unfamiliar with the stock, Couche-Tard is one of the largest convenience store and gas station operators on the planet.

Couche-Tard has a presence in over a dozen countries, with over 9,000 locations in North America alone. One of the reasons for Couche-Tard’s impressive size can be traced back to the company’s aggressive stance on expansion.

Couche-Tard has completed increasingly larger acquisitions over the years, and it’s that feat which has made the retailer the giant it is today. The latest company to move into the crosshairs of Couche-Tard is the largest convenience store operator on the planet, 7-Eleven.

Couche-Tard has approached the Japanese-based owner of 7-Eleven over the past year, with discussions still ongoing. For investors contemplating brilliant growth stocks to buy, this puts Couche-Tard right off the scale and into orbit.

7-Eleven has an extensive network of stores in Asia, boasting unique and popular menu items. In fact, that menu is a compelling, if not distinguishing, feature over the competition.

An acquisition of 7-Eleven by Couche-Tard would provide near-instant access to that market. It would also allow Couche-Tard to take those unique menu items and apply them to North American markets.

Cultivating the best parts from one part of an acquisition and passing it on to others is a skill Couche-Tard is well-known for.

As of the time of writing, Couche-Tard trades down 12% year-to-date, pushing it into discount territory. This furthers the appeal of buying Couche-Tard now as one of the brilliant growth stocks for any portfolio.

Here’s another stellar growth stock to consider

Another one of the brilliant growth stocks for investors to buy right now is Dollarama (TSX:DOL). Dollarama is the largest dollar-store operator in Canada, with approximately 1,500 stores across every province. The company plans to grow that network further to 2,200 within a decade.

Dollar stores are defensive retailers that benefit during market slowdowns thanks to consumers who opt to “trade down” from other retailers.

That’s where Dollarama’s unique pricing tier takes over. Dollarama prices goods across several tiers of fixed prices, up to $5. The retailer is also known to bundle several lower-priced items into a single price point, offering an increased sense of value.

Dollarama’s approach to fixed prices and bundling has worked well. In the most recent quarter, the retailer posted diluted net earnings of $0.98 per share, reflecting a 6.5% increase over the prior period. The company also saw sales increase 5.7% to $1,952.6 million during the quarter.

Prospective investors should take note of one other key advantage that Dollarama has. The company also operates a growing international presence under the Dollar City name.

Dollarama’s international network comprises 588 stores across four Latin American countries, reflecting an increase of 56 net new stores in the past year. The company plans to continue that stellar growth over the longer term in those high-growth markets.

In short, Dollarama is one of the brilliant growth stocks every investor needs for long-term growth.

These brilliant growth stocks can be part of your portfolio

No stock, even the most defensive, is not without some risk. Fortunately, both Dollarama and Couche-Tard offer some defensive appeal to counter the superb growth they boast.

In my opinion, one or both of these brilliant growth stocks should be core holdings as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $104.38 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a powerhouse that works for you, and this dividend stock is exactly how to make it…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2025: 1 TSX Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a dividend stock that will keep on growing in your TFSA? Consider this top-notch option.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Stocks for Beginners

How to Optimize Your Canadian Investments for the Year Ahead 

| Puja Tayal

2025 could see a shift in sector performances as interest rates fall. You can optimize your investments by selling the…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund

| Kay Ng

By starting with a broadly diversified index fund, you’re setting yourself up for a simple and cost-effective investment strategy.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $901.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers up immense passive income, and on a monthly basis! So what are you waiting for?

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Dropping Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock may have been the darling of last year, but with shares plunging from highs, billionaires are looking at…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Kinaxis Stock While It’s Below $170?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock has gone through some hiccoughs, but don't let that keep you from missing out on one amazing deal.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Bright Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are retail stocks, and then there's Artizia, a Canadian stock that seems to just be getting started.

Read more »