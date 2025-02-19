The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Some of the smartest growth stocks to buy are those with a great record of performance. Here are three Canadian stocks that have more to go.

With so much economic and political uncertainty on the horizon, it can be challenging to know what stocks to buy today. Risks are high but so are stock valuations. The market has hardly corrected given some of the potential headwinds.

Investors need to be cautious today. However, it is not wise to completely pull out of the market. Timing the market can be fraught with risks as well.

Sometimes the best thing you can do is buy quality companies that are steadily growing and then hold on. Companies that have strong products/services and smart managers tend to navigate challenges better than the rest.

If you are wondering what smart stocks to buy and hold today, here are three I’d add with $1,000 right now.

A Canadian software stock in Europe

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is one of my top picks for 2025. While it is Canadian listed, it operates almost entirely in Europe. The European economy is in a tough spot right now, but I am not too concerned with Topicus.

It operates a mix of bespoke software companies across Europe. In Europe, there are different countries, languages, industries, governments, and regulations. This means there are a plethora of specialized software providers across the continent.

Topicus has a large field to acquire from. It has a strong balance sheet and the support of its parent company, Constellation Software. As a result, it can be opportunistic when valuations become attractive.

Recent larger acquisitions have piqued the market’s interest. Its stock is up 19% in 2025 alone. I would not call this a cheap stock here. However, if you want a really good business that should not be affected by any of the tariff drama unfolding, Topicus.com is a great long-term bet.

A non-bank financial in Canada

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another growth stock that is an interesting buy today. It is one of the largest non-prime lenders in Canada. It provides everything from home equity lines of credit to auto loans to point-of-sales financing.

Over the past five years, revenues have grown by a 15% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Earnings per share have risen by a 31% CAGR. Its stock is up 121% in that time.

goeasy has an established retail network that allows it to establish a strong presence in the communities it operates in. Consequently, it has frequent, loyal customers to whom it can cross-sell services.

It is planning to introduce a new credit card product that could add another layer of growth. It just expanded its new three-year plan, so there could still be strong growth ahead.

A global services stock

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) has been a great long-term growth stock. Its stock is up 650% in the past 10 years. That is an exceptional return for a boring engineering and advisory firm.

The thing is that WSP is becoming more than just an engineering firm. It has established expertise across many fields. It can now assist clients in a diverse mix of services. It continues to acquire around the world. As it does that, it only broadens its scope.

WSP just announced a three-year plan to grow revenues by 40% and adjusted net earnings per share by more than 60%. Even though it is an established company, those numbers could definitely provide attractive returns to shareholders.