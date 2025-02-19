Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Know About Canadian Small-Cap Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Small-Cap Stocks for 2025

Small-cap stocks like Blackberry are setting up to have a good year after many years of disappointing performance.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
how to save money

Source: Getty Images

In the last year, the TSX Small Cap Index has risen 18%. The stocks in this index have an average market capitalization of $1.5 billion. The index includes stocks such as Blackberry Ltd. (TSX:BB) and Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (TSX:PEY).  

Here’s what we should know about small-cap stocks in 2025.

Small-cap stocks have a higher risk profile

This is obvious. Clearly, the smaller, less established stocks have a higher risk profile. Maybe their businesses are just getting started, meaning lower earnings and higher expenses. Or maybe they address a small market and have never been able to expand into something more.

Whatever the reason, these stocks are small cap and with this comes extra risk. But the flip side to this is that there’s also extra return potential. This could mean returns of thousands of percentage points.

So, I’ve touched on the performance of the small-cap index in my introduction. Let’s compare this performance to the performance of the TSX Composite Index, which increased 19%, pretty much the same as the small-cap index. In the last 10 years, however, there’s a big difference. The small cap index increased 38% and the TSX Composite Index increased 68%.

In some years, the discrepancy is large, in others it’s negligible. In any case, it’s good information to have.

Is it time for small caps to shine?

The underperformance of small-cap stocks in the last 10 years signals an opportunity. Stocks like Blackberry have been one of the major underperformers. Yet, in recent quarters, it seems like things are finally starting to come together.

In fact, Blackberry stock has rallied 56% so far this year and 137% in the last year. In the company’s latest quarter, earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation (EBITDA) came in at $23 million, earnings per share (EPS) was $0.02, and free cash flow was finally positive. This was truly a stepping stone. Also, margins were significantly improved, setting the company up for stronger bottom-line results moving forward.

Blackberry is heavily involved in machine-to-machine connectivity, leading the way in the connected car market. This market has taken a while to get up and running, but today, Blackberry’s order book is expanding rapidly.

A natural gas gem

Peyto Exploration is one of the small-cap gems that I believe is likely to have a good year in 2025. In fact, with a market cap of $3.2 billion and a dividend yield of 7.9%, Peyto stock is one of the top small-cap stocks to buy today.

The company has a history of operational excellence that has driven it to survive and thrive in the cyclical ups and downs of the natural gas industry. Despite its attractively high dividend yield, Peyto’s payout ratios are good. In fact, Peyto’s dividend amounts to 60% of its earnings and only 35% of its cash flow. This is very positive, and it’s driven by the company’s high-quality assets base, which is characterized by high recoveries and predictability, and low cost.

The bottom line

Larger-cap stocks have outperformed significantly in the last 10 years, leading me to revisit small-cap stocks. The right small-cap stocks, such as the ones I discussed in this article, can open our portfolio up to a higher return potential in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Blackberry and Peyto Exploration and Development. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Steady Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This unique TSX close ended fund has been paying a steady $0.10 share distribution for a decade now.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover three top financial stocks poised for growth in 2025—offering strong earnings, dividends, and market opportunities for Canadian investors

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Stability in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $104.38 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a powerhouse that works for you, and this dividend stock is exactly how to make it…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 2 Top Stocks for Yield Lovers

| Joey Frenette

Staying invested is oftentimes the best game plan.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2025: 1 TSX Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a dividend stock that will keep on growing in your TFSA? Consider this top-notch option.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian stocks that topped their sectors in 2024 are likely to carry over their momentum this year.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Stocks for Beginners

How to Optimize Your Canadian Investments for the Year Ahead 

| Puja Tayal

2025 could see a shift in sector performances as interest rates fall. You can optimize your investments by selling the…

Read more »