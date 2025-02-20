Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Get Set for Success: My Top 3 Canadian Stock Picks for 2025

Get Set for Success: My Top 3 Canadian Stock Picks for 2025

2025 could be a very volatile year. Find attractive low-risk high-reward opportunities with these three top Canadian stocks.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
woman looks out at horizon

Source: Getty Images

In 2024, it wasn’t hard to succeed buying Canadian stocks. The TSX Index rose by almost 20% in the year. For an index that ordinarily returns 6–7% per year, it was an exceptional year.

2025 is likely to be a very different year. Canadian investors need be very thoughtful about their stock picks. You will need to fight for your gains.

Are you wondering what stocks could help provide those gains? Here’s a mix of three different Canadian stocks to help navigate a potentially volatile 2025.

A low-risk Canadian staples stock for long-term gain

Loblaws (TSX:L) is one of Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy retailers. It has grocery options across the economic spectrum. As a result, it has been able to deliver a mix of growth at minimal risk. This Canadian stock has delivered a sector-leading 170% total return in the past five years.

Loblaws has the scale to negotiate great bargains for its consumers. With a market-leading loyalty program, customers remain loyal even despite price increases.  

Loblaws just announced plans to invest $10 billion to grow its retail portfolio. The grocery retailer is planning to build 80 stores across Canada. It is placing a greater focus on its consumer-friendly discount-branded stores.

Given strong projected population growth for Canada, this Canadian stock should deliver low-risk, attractive returns in the future.

A Canadian stock for value, income, and growth

If you want a mix of value, income, and growth, Secure Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is another top Canadian stock pick. Secure used to be a commoditized energy services business.

However, this Canadian stock has steadily transformed in the past few years. It divested its cyclical services businesses and focused on waste and energy infrastructure. Today, Secure has a leading competitive position in Western Canada.

Most waste companies demand a strong valuation because they tend to earn contracted streams of high margin cash flows. Waste needs to be disposed and there are only a few players that have the assets to do that.

This Canadian stock trades at a 30%-plus discount to other waste management stocks. As it continues to execute its steady growth program, I expect the market will start to reward it with a higher valuation.

The company generates a lot of free cash. It has been using that cash to aggressively buy back stock (20% of its shares last year and potentially 10% in 2025). SES also pays a nice 2.7% dividend. For a total return story, this could be a great stock for 2025.

A software stock soaring in 2025

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is starting to get some market attention after it delivered some strong strategic moves in early 2025. The company has already announced several acquisitions, including some large ones. A notable move was its investment in a large Polish-listed software consolidator called Asseco.

Topicus has strong operational and management roots. It was spun out from Constellation Software a few years ago.

While the European software firm is completing a similar vertical market software (VMS) consolidation strategy, it has some unique aspects. First, its focus is on Europe where the software market is very fragmented. Second, it has a strong development and organic growth platform.

If you want a Canadian stock that could replicate a similar growth trajectory to that of Constellation Software, Topicus is an attractive pick. It is not the cheapest stock today. However, if it can continue to execute, there is plenty more upside for this Canadian stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Secure Waste Infrastructure, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $574.20 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can pay you almost $575 just for owning it! And with a dividend that looks more than…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Growth Champions to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy now and hold for decades without worrying about…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Get Ready for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Every Canadian investor should have a TFSA, but what do you do with it as we enter 2025?

Read more »

A patient takes medicine out of a daily pill box.
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's had its ups and downs, but WELL Health stock is making a comeback in a big way among AI…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Stocks for Beginners

Why I’m All In on Aritzia and BlackBerry Stock for the Next 10 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Canadian growth stocks like Aritzia and BlackBerry have the potential to multiply your hard-earned savings in the long…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

These positive factors could help Canadian growth stocks like Aritzia and Metro continue climbing in the coming years.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $104.38 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a powerhouse that works for you, and this dividend stock is exactly how to make it…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2025: 1 TSX Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a dividend stock that will keep on growing in your TFSA? Consider this top-notch option.

Read more »