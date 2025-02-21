Better Banking Stock: Royal Bank vs. CIBC Stock

If you’re looking for long-term income, bank stocks are a great bet. But which of these is the better buy?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:RY) are two of Canada’s largest financial institutions. Each offers compelling reasons for investors to take notice. With strong dividend histories, steady earnings growth, and a solid presence in the Canadian banking sector, both stocks have performed well in recent years. However, when it comes to choosing the better investment, there are key differences to consider, from recent earnings results to future outlooks and stock performance.

The numbers

RBC recently reported a fourth-quarter profit of $4.22 billion, representing a 7% increase from the previous year. This growth was largely driven by the acquisition of HSBC Canada. This helped expand RBC’s footprint and boost its overall earnings. The bank’s total annual profit came in at $16.2 billion, reflecting its strong position in the market. On an adjusted basis, RBC earned $3.07 per diluted share for the quarter, surpassing analyst expectations of $3.01.

CIBC also delivered a solid earnings report, with fourth-quarter profits rising to $1.88 billion, or $1.90 per diluted share. That’s compared to $1.49 billion, or $1.53 per share, the previous year. The bank’s revenue climbed to $6.62 billion from $5.85 billion, and its provisions for bad loans dropped by 23% to $419 million. Additionally, CIBC announced an 8% increase in its quarterly dividend — a sign of confidence in its future earnings potential.

Current appeal

One area where both banks shine is dividends. RBC recently announced a 4% increase in its dividend, reinforcing its commitment to rewarding shareholders. The bank’s history of steady dividend growth has made it a favourite among income investors. CIBC, however, made an even bigger move by raising its dividend by 8%, showing strong confidence in its future earnings and its ability to return capital to shareholders. Given its already high dividend yield, this increase makes CIBC an even more attractive option for those focused on passive income.

Both banks have their own strengths that appeal to different types of investors. RBC offers stability, strong long-term growth potential, and a dominant market position. Making it a solid choice for those who prefer a blue-chip stock with predictable returns. Its HSBC acquisition adds another layer of growth potential, allowing it to expand its market reach. CIBC, however, has demonstrated impressive stock price appreciation, a higher dividend yield, and a proactive approach to managing its loan portfolio. Investors looking for a mix of growth and income may find CIBC more appealing, especially given its recent share price momentum.

In terms of valuation, RBC currently trades at a higher price-to-earnings ratio compared to CIBC, reflecting its premium status in the Canadian banking sector. While RBC’s valuation is justified by its consistent earnings and strategic expansion, CIBC’s lower valuation could make it an attractive buy for value investors who believe in its continued earnings growth. Additionally, CIBC’s price-to-book ratio remains lower than RBC’s, which suggests there could be more room for appreciation.

Foolish takeaway

The broader economic environment will also play a role in determining how both banks perform in the coming months. Higher interest rates, mortgage renewal risks, and potential economic slowdowns could impact both institutions. RBC’s diversified business model and global reach may provide it with better protection against these challenges. CIBC, with its heavier exposure to the Canadian housing market, could be more vulnerable to rising default rates if economic conditions worsen. However, the bank’s efforts to reduce loan-loss provisions and improve its financial position suggest it is taking proactive measures to mitigate these risks.

For investors deciding between the two, it ultimately comes down to individual goals. Those seeking stability and long-term dividend growth may prefer RBC. Those looking for stronger stock price momentum and a higher dividend yield may lean toward CIBC. Both banks are well-positioned for future success, making them solid choices in any Canadian banking portfolio.