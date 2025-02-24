Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

These top Canadian growth stocks could outperform the broader market by a wide margin in the long run.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

Investing in growth stocks for the long term is one of the best ways to build wealth. While market volatility can create short-term fluctuations, high-quality growth stocks tend to outperform over time, rewarding patient investors.

In this article, I’ll highlight three brilliant growth stocks with strong fundamentals and the ability to thrive for years to come.

Kinaxis stock

The first Canadian growth stock on my radar right now is Kinaxis (TSX:KXS). This Ottawa-based tech firm focuses on supply chain orchestration, using artificial intelligence (AI) to help businesses manage logistics more efficiently. KXS stock currently trades at $155.11 per share with a market cap of $4.4 billion.

In the quarter ended September 2024, the company’s revenue climbed 12% YoY (year over year) to US$121.5 million, with the help of a 16% surge in its software-as-a-service segment revenue. Meanwhile, adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) soared by 32% YoY, pushing its EBITDA margin to 25%. This strong momentum encouraged Kinaxis management to raise profitability guidance for the third consecutive quarter.

What makes Kinaxis even more exciting is its continued investment in AI-driven solutions. With supply chains becoming more complex, demand for its AI-driven solutions is rising, making it a top growth stock for long-term investors.

goeasy stock

Second in line is goeasy (TSX:GSY), a top non-prime consumer lender in Canada. Through its brands like easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare, it provides loans and lease-to-own options. After rising by 5% over the last year, GSY stock currently trades at $168.86 per share with a $2.8 billion market cap and an annualized dividend yield of 3.5%.

goeasy just posted a 20% YoY increase in its fourth-quarter revenue to a record of $405 million, with its loan portfolio growing 26% from a year ago to $4.6 billion. Amid declining interest rates, demand for credit remains strong, and goeasy is expanding while keeping profitability intact.

With plans to scale its loan portfolio to between $7 billion and $8 billion by 2027, goeasy has the potential to improve financials further. Moreover, its omnichannel approach and ability to adapt to regulatory changes make it a compelling growth stock to hold for years to come.

Aritzia stock

And finally, the third growth stock on this list is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), a top fashion brand that’s been making waves in the retail space. It designs and sells high-quality apparel through its e-commerce platform and a large network of over 125 boutiques across North America. After rallying by 24.3% year to date, ATZ stock trades at $66.41 per share with a market cap of $7.6 billion.

Aritzia’s revenue rose 11.5% YoY in the quarter ended November 2024 to $728.7 million with the help of its strengthening U.S. sales. Meanwhile, its adjusted quarterly earnings climbed by 51% YoY to $0.71 per share.

As the company continues to focus on aggressive U.S. expansion with digital growth and boutique openings, ATZ stock could continue soaring in the coming years, making it an attractive buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock Still Worth Buying for Growth Potential?

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE (TSX:BCE) offers one of the highest yields on the market with a sizable defensive moat. But is it worth…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you're in it for the growth or the dividends, this energy stock has everything investors need.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

While these growth stocks have underperformed the TSX in recent years, they have the potential to deliver solid returns in…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some monster stocks to hold in your portfolio? The market is full of great options, but…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks offer it all – growing industries that remain essential, plus high dividends. So what are you…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three top Canadian growth stocks that I already own and have no plans to sell anytime soon.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold is having a great run, but perhaps no Canadian stock more so than Barrick Gold on the TSX today.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

2 Brilliant TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term 

| Puja Tayal

Long-term investing has its benefits. The right stock can convert your $10,000 into $100,000 in 15 years. Here are some…

Read more »