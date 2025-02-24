Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Are you looking for some monster stocks to hold in your portfolio? The market is full of great options, but these three boast insane growth potential.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Finding the right stocks to own today can make the difference between retiring early with a healthy income stream or needing to work for a few extra years. Fortunately, there are some monster stocks on the market that investors can hold now for massive growth over the next decade.

Here’s a look at some of those monster stocks that promise not only growth but, in some cases, an equally monster income stream.

Option #1: Alimentation Couche-Tard

Most investors are aware of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). For those unfamiliar with the stock, Couche-Tard is one of the largest convenience store and gas station operators on the planet.

Specifically, Couche-Tard operates in over a dozen countries, with over 2,100 locations in North America alone.

A large reason for that growth in the past decade can be traced back to Couche-Tard’s insatiable appetite for expansion. In addition to that stellar growth potential, Couche-Tard is known for its knack for realizing impressive synergies from those acquisitions.

Those ever-larger acquisitions have led to Couche-Tard’s latest target, which also happens to be the largest convenience chain: 7-Eleven. So far, the Japanese-based owner of the chain has turned down overtures from Couche-Tard.

In other words, prospective investors looking for some monster stocks to hold will not be disappointed with Couche-Tard.

Option #2: Canadian National Railway

Another one of the monster stocks to hold right now is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). Railways provide an increasingly necessary service, serving factories, warehouses and ports across the entire continent.

In the case of Canadian National, the railway boasts one of the largest rail networks on the continent, connecting three coastlines. Canadian National hauls approximately $250 billion worth of goods each year across that network.

This makes the railway one of the most defensive picks on the market. Further to that appeal, Canadian National’s freight is highly diversified. Specifically, that freight can be anything from automotive parts, chemicals and wheat to crude oil, precious metals and raw materials.

Canadian National is also an impressive income investment, offering a respectable dividend. As of the time of writing, Canadian National’s yield works out to an impressive 2.46%.

Between that dividend and the insane defensive appeal of the stock, Canadian National is a monster stock to hold in any portfolio.

Option #3: TD Bank

One final option for investors seeking out those monster stocks to hold now is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD Bank is the second largest of Canada’s big bank stocks and boasts an impressive branch network across Canada and the U.S.

That U.S. branch network is both TD’s growth focus and a source of opportunity for investors right now.

TD’s growth in the U.S. is impressive. In the years following the Great Recession, TD acquired several regional players and rebranded them into its current footprint. In total, the bank boasts a network of locations stretching from Maine to Florida along the east coast.

Last year TD’s U.S. growth plans hit a roadblock. U.S. regulators imposed fees and an asset cap on the bank stemming from TD not doing enough to stem money laundering.

The imposed US$3 billion fee and the asset cap have put TD’s otherwise impressive growth plans in the U.S. on hold. More importantly, it caused the bank to push ahead with other changes.

Those changes include selling off its stake in Schwab, which was announced just this week. TD plans to use some of the expected $20 billion on growth opportunities in Canada.

TD is definitely one of the monster stocks to hold now. Investors waiting for that asset cap to be lifted can take solace in TD’s juicy quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, the dividend pays out an impressive 4.96%.

These really are monster stocks to hold

All of the investments mentioned above offer some defensive appeal in addition to insane long-term growth.

In my opinion, one or all of these stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Canadian National Railway and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

While these growth stocks have underperformed the TSX in recent years, they have the potential to deliver solid returns in…

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks offer it all – growing industries that remain essential, plus high dividends. So what are you…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Magnificent Stocks That I’m “Never” Selling

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three top Canadian growth stocks that I already own and have no plans to sell anytime soon.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold is having a great run, but perhaps no Canadian stock more so than Barrick Gold on the TSX today.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

2 Brilliant TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term 

| Puja Tayal

Long-term investing has its benefits. The right stock can convert your $10,000 into $100,000 in 15 years. Here are some…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500? Buy These Canadian Stocks to Supercharge 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget the volatility of tech stocks and instead, focus on these mining stocks offering serious growth.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Stocks for Beginners

A Promising Penny Stock for the New Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a cheap stock that's ready for great things, this is the perfect option on the TSX today.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Single Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want the income without the worry, then these are the five dividend stocks every investor can easily pick…

Read more »