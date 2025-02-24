This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

Whether you’re in it for the growth or the dividends, this energy stock has everything investors need.

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is a dividend stock that deserves attention, especially by investors looking for reliable monthly income. With a current dividend yield of approximately 8.3%, Freehold offers an attractive payout. And it operates in a sector that continues to benefit from stable energy demand. As an energy royalty company, Freehold doesn’t drill or operate wells directly. Instead it collects royalties from oil and gas producers using its vast land holdings in Canada and the U.S. This asset-lite business model allows the dividend stock to generate steady cash flow with lower operational risk, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

The numbers

In its third-quarter results for 2024, Freehold reported royalty and other revenue of $73.9 million. While this represented a slight decline from previous quarters due to weaker oil and gas prices, the dividend stock’s ability to maintain profitability remained strong. Its netback, a key measure of operational efficiency, stood at $47.78 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), thus underscoring its ability to generate high-margin revenue even in fluctuating commodity price environments.

The dividend stock’s funds from operations came in at $55.7 million for the quarter, translating to $0.37 per share. This robust cash flow supported a total dividend payout of $0.27 per share, resulting in a conservative payout ratio of 73%. Freehold’s management has remained disciplined in balancing shareholder returns with financial stability, ensuring dividends remain sustainable over the long term.

Production for the quarter averaged 14,608 boe per day, with oil and natural gas liquids making up 64% of the output. A key driver of Freehold’s long-term growth has been its expansion into the U.S. market. In Q3, U.S. assets accounted for 5,533 boe per day, demonstrating the effectiveness of its strategic acquisitions in high-quality oil regions. Expanding beyond Canada has allowed Freehold to diversify its revenue streams, thereby reducing its reliance on domestic energy markets and providing exposure to some of the most productive oil plays in North America.

What to watch

One of the company’s most significant recent moves was the closing of an acquisition in the Midland Basin, Texas, in December 2024. This addition strengthens its royalty portfolio in one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in the U.S. The acquisition aligns with Freehold’s long-term strategy of acquiring high-quality assets that can generate sustainable royalty revenue. By expanding in key U.S. regions, the company is positioning itself for continued growth in production and cash flow. This bodes well for its ability to maintain or even increase its dividend payments in the future.

From a financial standpoint, Freehold remains in solid shape. As of the end of Q3 2024, the dividend stock’s net debt stood at $187.1 million, a decrease of $12 million from the previous quarter. Its leverage ratio remained a conservative 0.8 times trailing funds from operations, indicating a well-managed balance sheet.

Looking ahead, Freehold is well-positioned to benefit from its diversified asset base and disciplined capital management. The dividend stock has been proactive in acquiring high-quality royalty lands, thusly ensuring a steady stream of royalty payments without the risks associated with direct oil and gas production. This makes it an attractive investment for those seeking a balance between income and stability in the energy sector. While energy prices can be volatile, Freehold’s diversified exposure to both Canadian and U.S. markets provides some insulation against regional fluctuations.

Bottom line

For investors seeking reliable monthly income, Freehold’s consistent dividend payments are a major draw. Unlike many dividend stocks that pay quarterly, Freehold distributes cash to shareholders every month, offering a steady income stream that can be reinvested or used to cover expenses. Monthly dividends are especially appealing for retirees or those looking to supplement their cash flow without having to wait three months between payouts.

Altogether, Freehold stands out as an excellent choice for investors looking for dependable income in the energy sector. Its asset-lite model, strong financial performance, and strategic U.S. expansion all contribute to its appeal. With an 8.3% yield and a history of stable dividends, Freehold offers an attractive opportunity, especially for those looking to generate passive income without taking on excessive risk. Whether you’re building a long-term income portfolio or simply looking for a high-yield stock with a steady payout, Freehold is a name worth considering.