5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Finding stability in volatile markets isn’t easy, but Canadian dividend stocks can help by offering steady passive income and long-term growth. In this article, let’s look at five top TSX-listed dividend stocks that are worth buying more of right now for income and stability.

IGM Financial stock

IGM Financial (TSX:IGM) stock could be a solid pick for income investors in 2025. This top wealth and asset management firm currently has a market cap of $10.7 billion as its stock trades at $44.93 per share after climbing by 25% over the last year. IGM stock offers a 5% annualized dividend yield at this market price.

In the December quarter, the company’s adjusted net profit surged 22% YoY (year over year) to $250 million with the help of strong client inflows at IG Wealth Management and steady growth in its Mackenzie Investments segment. With a focus on expanding its advisory network and investment solutions, IGM continues to thrive as a dividend stock worth doubling down on for long-term wealth building.

Enbridge stock

Speaking of reliable income, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another dividend heavyweight worth considering right now. This Calgary-based energy giant operates one of North America’s largest oil and gas transportation networks, ensuring steady cash flows. Currently trading at $59.25 per share with a market cap of $129.1 billion, ENB stock offers a 6.3% dividend yield.

In 2024, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged by 13% YoY to a record $18.6 billion, while the energy infrastructure giant’s distributable cash flow rose 6%.

With $8 billion in new projects sanctioned in 2024 and a focus on expanding pipelines and renewable energy, Enbridge’s solid fundamentals make it a top dividend stock to double down on for income.

BCE stock

If you’re looking for another solid dividend stock, BCE (TSX:BCE) deserves your attention. As Canada’s largest telecom provider, it offers internet, wireless, and media services nationwide. Currently, BCE stock trades at $34.32 per share with a $31.3 billion market cap and a hefty 11.7% annualized dividend yield.

Despite posting a 1.1% drop in its 2024 revenue, the telecom giant managed to expand its adjusted EBITDA margin to 43.4% last year, its highest in over 30 years. It’s investing in 5G expansion and artificial intelligence-driven cost efficiencies, which could improve its financial growth trends in the coming years.

Great-West Lifeco stock

Next up is Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO), a major player in insurance and financial services across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. After surging 24% over the last 12 months, GWO stock currently trades at $52.71 per share with a market cap of $49.1 billion and a 4.7% dividend yield.

In the fourth quarter, GWO’s base earnings jumped 15% YoY to $1.1 billion, while its full-year 2024 net earnings surged 40% to $4 billion. Strong growth in its wealth and retirement services fueled this performance.

With a 10% dividend hike, $500 million in planned share buybacks, and a focus on steady expansion, Great-West Lifeco remains a top dividend stock for income in 2025 and beyond.

Keyera stock

And finally, we have Keyera (TSX:KEY), another strong dividend stock that deserves a spot on your radar in 2025. Keyera operates an extensive midstream energy infrastructure network in Canada. KEY stock currently trades at $42.13 per share with a market cap of $9.7 billion and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Despite some recent volatility, Keyera’s adjusted EBITDA hit a record $1.28 billion in 2024 with the help of growth in its liquids infrastructure and marketing segments.

The company continues to expand its fee-based revenue streams and enhance its condensate handling system. With a clear path for steady 7% to 8% annual EBITDA growth through 2027, Keyera could be a solid dividend stock to double up on for stable income and long-term upside.