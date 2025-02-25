Member Login
5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Here are five of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in 2025 and hold for years to come.

Jitendra Parashar
Finding stability in volatile markets isn’t easy, but Canadian dividend stocks can help by offering steady passive income and long-term growth. In this article, let’s look at five top TSX-listed dividend stocks that are worth buying more of right now for income and stability.

IGM Financial stock

IGM Financial (TSX:IGM) stock could be a solid pick for income investors in 2025. This top wealth and asset management firm currently has a market cap of $10.7 billion as its stock trades at $44.93 per share after climbing by 25% over the last year. IGM stock offers a 5% annualized dividend yield at this market price.

In the December quarter, the company’s adjusted net profit surged 22% YoY (year over year) to $250 million with the help of strong client inflows at IG Wealth Management and steady growth in its Mackenzie Investments segment. With a focus on expanding its advisory network and investment solutions, IGM continues to thrive as a dividend stock worth doubling down on for long-term wealth building.

Enbridge stock

Speaking of reliable income, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another dividend heavyweight worth considering right now. This Calgary-based energy giant operates one of North America’s largest oil and gas transportation networks, ensuring steady cash flows. Currently trading at $59.25 per share with a market cap of $129.1 billion, ENB stock offers a 6.3% dividend yield.

In 2024, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged by 13% YoY to a record $18.6 billion, while the energy infrastructure giant’s distributable cash flow rose 6%.

With $8 billion in new projects sanctioned in 2024 and a focus on expanding pipelines and renewable energy, Enbridge’s solid fundamentals make it a top dividend stock to double down on for income.

BCE stock

If you’re looking for another solid dividend stock, BCE (TSX:BCE) deserves your attention. As Canada’s largest telecom provider, it offers internet, wireless, and media services nationwide. Currently, BCE stock trades at $34.32 per share with a $31.3 billion market cap and a hefty 11.7% annualized dividend yield.

Despite posting a 1.1% drop in its 2024 revenue, the telecom giant managed to expand its adjusted EBITDA margin to 43.4% last year, its highest in over 30 years. It’s investing in 5G expansion and artificial intelligence-driven cost efficiencies, which could improve its financial growth trends in the coming years.

Great-West Lifeco stock

Next up is Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO), a major player in insurance and financial services across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. After surging 24% over the last 12 months, GWO stock currently trades at $52.71 per share with a market cap of $49.1 billion and a 4.7% dividend yield.

In the fourth quarter, GWO’s base earnings jumped 15% YoY to $1.1 billion, while its full-year 2024 net earnings surged 40% to $4 billion. Strong growth in its wealth and retirement services fueled this performance.

With a 10% dividend hike, $500 million in planned share buybacks, and a focus on steady expansion, Great-West Lifeco remains a top dividend stock for income in 2025 and beyond.

Keyera stock

And finally, we have Keyera (TSX:KEY), another strong dividend stock that deserves a spot on your radar in 2025. Keyera operates an extensive midstream energy infrastructure network in Canada. KEY stock currently trades at $42.13 per share with a market cap of $9.7 billion and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Despite some recent volatility, Keyera’s adjusted EBITDA hit a record $1.28 billion in 2024 with the help of growth in its liquids infrastructure and marketing segments.

The company continues to expand its fee-based revenue streams and enhance its condensate handling system. With a clear path for steady 7% to 8% annual EBITDA growth through 2027, Keyera could be a solid dividend stock to double up on for stable income and long-term upside.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bce and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Keyera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

