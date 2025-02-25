Member Login
Alimentation Couche-Tard: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) looks like a strong bargain for the next few years.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette
Published
dividends grow over time

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) have been a colossal disappointment over the past year, trailing the TSX Index by quite a wide margin. The convenience retailer’s stock is just one bad day (around 1.5%) away from entering bear market territory. And with a rather ominous technical picture, the name will be frightening to buy on the way down. Undoubtedly, when you take away the 7-Eleven pursuit, it’s been quite the uneventful past year.

Quarterly earnings results, while not terrible, haven’t been all too much to write home about, especially as the company underwent a chief executive officer transition. Indeed, new top boss Alex Miller is eager to prove himself as Couche-Tard eyes its largest acquisition to date. Of course, there has been quite a bit of resistance from 7-Eleven, and while a deal is still very much possible, I’d argue that the Canadian convenience retailer is likely to proceed with caution. It’s not one to overpay to get a deal done, even if it’s for the “holy grail” of the industry.

Is there anything to Couche-Tard beyond its bid to win 7-Eleven?

Bidding wars are never great to get into. And while Couche-Tard will try its best to land a deal at a reasonable price (the current bid, I believe, is more than fair), I think it’s about time investors set their focus across other aspects of the business. At the end of the day, the Circle K owner is incredibly well-managed, certainly more so than 7-Eleven.

Though the stock is in a correction, so too are many of its industry rivals. Given how valuations across the board have changed over the past year, I’d argue that Couche-Tard has more options to put its cash and credit to work. Indeed, if a 7-Eleven deal fell through, I’d argue that not all is lost, as there are still a ton of merger and acquisition opportunities out there. Indeed, the industry has been facing a bit of a slump lately.

Opportunities beyond 7-Eleven exist

One of the most notable targets in my book is Parkland Fuel (TSX:PKI), a $6.5 billion gas station retailer that’s been under quite a bit of pressure in 2024. The stock is in a bear market at the time of writing, down around 23% from its all-time highs. Either way, shares did get a jolt in early February, thanks in part to a big win in court.

If Parkland falls short of estimates as it moves into its next quarterly reveal, I think PKI stock could prove a very attractive bargain for investors and big firms (like Couche) alike. Of course, there’s recession risk should tariffs put a halt to robust economic growth. Either way, as the price of admission into the hard-hit convenience retailer falls further through the year, perhaps Couche-Tard’s odds of getting a better deal will improve.

The bottom line

Though there’s limited wiggle room to scoop up 7-Eleven and Parkland, I think that it’s the potential sea of opportunities that makes ATD stock a great long-term hold. We don’t know when Couche-Tard will ink its next deal, but I trust Alex Miller and the team to lead the ship higher. Bear market or not, ATD stock is a great buy at $70 per share or less. With a 1.1% dividend yield and 15.2 times forward price-to-earnings multiple, the name stands out as highly misunderstood and discounted.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Parkland. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

