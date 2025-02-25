Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $2,500? 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $2,500? 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investors shouldn’t be overlooking the beaten-down renewable energy sector today.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Renewable energy investors have not had much to cheer about over the past several years. The sector as a whole has been on the decline since early 2021, largely underperforming the S&P/TSX Composite Index over that period. 

At least part of the sector’s recent skid can be blamed on a sudden surge that occurred from 2019 to 2020. A lot of growth was pulled forward during those two gain-filled years, during which renewable energy stocks across the TSX delivered monster gains. But since then, aside from dividend income, the gains have been few and far between.

I wouldn’t blame short-term investors for not having much interest in the renewable energy sector today. It’s anybody’s guess as to how individual renewable energy stocks will fare in the coming months. But if you’re either a passive-income investor or someone with patience and a long-term time horizon, now could be an incredibly opportunistic time to put some money to work in this beaten-down sector. 

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed three top Canadian energy stocks. If you’re looking for passive income or long-term market-beating growth potential, these three companies should be on your watch list.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

At a market cap of more than $20 billion, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is by far the largest of these three stocks. The company boasts not only an international presence but a well-diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets, too.

Brookfield Renewable Partners’s broad exposure to the sector makes it a great all-around company to own. If you were looking for just one renewable energy stock to start with, this would be my suggestion. 

At today’s stock price, the company’s dividend yields above 6%. Not bad for a company with a proven track record of delivering market-beating returns.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) shares a few similar characteristics to Brookfield Renewable Partners. 

At a $4 billion market cap, it’s a far smaller company. However, Northland Power does have operations spread across the globe, including a range of different renewable energy sources. The company is another great option for gaining instant, well-diversified exposure to the sector.

Where Northland Power differs from many of its peers is its dividend, which is paid out every month as opposed to quarterly. The dividend is also currently yielding just shy of 7%.

Investors looking to build a dependable stream of passive income should have Northland Power at the top of their watch lists.

Algonquin Power

Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN) differs from the first two companies as it’s not purely a renewable energy company. Instead, it’s a hybrid provider of renewable energy and utilities, which could be an interesting mix for the right investor. 

Utility stocks tend to be low-volatile investments, which Algonquin Power has been at times. In recent years, though, it’s been experiencing above-average levels of volatility. But over the long term, I’d count on the company to be a slow-growing, dividend-paying company that investors can count on.

Algonquin Power is for the investor who is looking for exposure to the energy sector, while also limiting volatility and earning passive income — all at the same time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two energy stocks not only reward their shareholders with strong dividend payouts but also have solid long-term growth potential.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you're in it for the growth or the dividends, this energy stock has everything investors need.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Renewable Energy Is a Must-Watch Sector This Year

| Chris MacDonald

Renewable energy is set to be a must-watch sector this year, and here are two top Canadian stocks to watch…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued Canadian oil and gas stocks can help you deliver outsized gains in 2025.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to earn passive income with dividends. Discover the potential of Freehold Royalties and its robust business model.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas producer Peyto Exploration is yielding 8% and is one example of a high quality energy stock to buy.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $574.20 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can pay you almost $575 just for owning it! And with a dividend that looks more than…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX energy stocks are strong buys, notwithstanding a tariff war with the United States.

Read more »