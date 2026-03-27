Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canadians: Here’s the TFSA Amount You Need to Retire, Plus 3 Stocks to Get There

Canadians: Here’s the TFSA Amount You Need to Retire, Plus 3 Stocks to Get There

You’ll want to use a sustainable withdrawal rate to figure out your goal.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Fairfax can compound inside a TFSA through profitable underwriting and smart investing, and it still looks reasonably valued.
  • Canadian Utilities provides regulated, infrastructure-backed earnings that can support steady dividends over time.
  • Canadian Tire adds a consumer-driven growth and dividend angle, but it will fluctuate with spending cycles.

Retiring with a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is less about hitting a magical number and more about matching your future spending to a tax-free income stream you can actually trust. Start with what you want life to cost in retirement, subtract the income you expect from CPP and OAS, then ask how much of the gap your TFSA needs to cover. A simple rule of thumb says a portfolio can support withdrawals of around 4% per year over a long retirement, so every $100,000 in your TFSA could translate to roughly $4,000 a year in tax-free spending.

That means a TFSA built to $500,000 could support about $20,000 a year on its own, while $1 million could support about $40,000 a year, before any other income. Your real number depends on your timeline, how much risk you can stomach, and whether you plan to lean on dividends, balanced funds, or a mix of both. If you’re building toward those numbers, here are three TSX stocks that can do real work inside a retirement TFSA.

middle-aged couple work together on laptop

Source: Getty Images

Fairfax Financial: A Compounding Insurance Giant Built for a Long TFSA Horizon

Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH) just posted the best year in its history and reminded the market that boring can be beautiful. It runs insurance and reinsurance businesses and invests the float, so it makes money from underwriting and from smart capital allocation. In its 2025 results, Fairfax reported net earnings of $4.77 billion, or $213.78 per diluted share, and book value per basic share rose to $1,260.19 at year-end. It also talked up a consolidated combined ratio of 93% and record underwriting profit.

Fairfax thrives when underwriting stays profitable and investment income keeps rolling, and it noted record interest and dividend income of $2.6 billion alongside net gains on investments. It’s also recently bought back almost US$1.2 billion worth of shares. (Buybacks like these can quietly lift per-share value when the price makes sense.) On valuation, screens recently showed a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) around 7.8, which looks modest for a business that just grew book value strongly. If you want a TFSA core holding with a track record of compounding, Fairfax makes a strong case.

Canadian Utilities: 54 Years of Dividend Growth and a $12 Billion Infrastructure Pipeline

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) offers the kind of steadiness many Canadians want inside a retirement TFSA, even if the headlines look messy. It owns regulated utility assets, so it tends to earn through approved rates and long-life infrastructure. For 2025, it reported adjusted earnings of $658 million, or $2.42 per share, with fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $197 million, or $0.72 per share.

Furthermore, Canadian Utilities highlighted work on large infrastructure opportunities, including the Yellowhead Pipeline Project, with projected spend estimated at $2.9 billion and a plan to start construction in 2026, subject to approvals. That kind of pipeline, plus ongoing regulated rate base growth, can support long-run earnings and dividends, which is the whole point for retirement planning. The company has a 52-year streak of raising its dividend.

Canadian Tire: A Canadian Retail Institution With Earnings Power and a Transformation Underway

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is proving it can still grow in a cautious consumer environment. It runs Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, a financial services arm, and sits alongside its real estate partner, which gives it a broader earnings engine than many retailers. In its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results, comparable sales rose 4.2% in the quarter and 4.1% for the year, and it framed the period as real progress in year one of its True North transformation strategy.

Valuation screens recently showed a trailing P/E around 17.3, which looks more reasonable than many retailers, especially if margins hold. For a TFSA investor who wants a Canadian brand with earnings power and a plan, it deserves a close look.

Bottom line

If you’re a Canadian building a TFSA with retirement in mind, the target number is less important than the quality of what’s inside it. Fairfax gives you insurance-driven compounding with a management team that has earned trust over decades. Canadian Utilities gives you regulated infrastructure income with a 54-year dividend growth streak and a decade of capital spending ahead. Canadian Tire gives you a Canadian retail institution with improving earnings and ongoing buybacks. The math of retirement works best when your holdings keep earning through every kind of market — and these three have shown they can do exactly that.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

three friends eat pizza
Dividend Stocks

A 5.9% Dividend Stock Paying Out Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Boston Pizza’s royalty fund turns restaurant sales into monthly cash, offering a simpler income model than owning a full restaurant…

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

$50K TFSA: How to Structure for Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $50,000 TFSA can produce “always-on” income by layering a high-yield booster between two steadier stocks.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Here’s the Only Time Using a Taxable Account Is a Better Choice

| Andrew Button

Surprisingly, it can make sense to hold Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock in a taxable account.

Read more »

moving into apartment
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.7% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northview Residential REIT offers monthly TFSA income with an improving operating story, while still trading below book value.

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is Off 55% and Still Worth Owning

| Aditya Raghunath

OpenText stock is down 55% but this Canadian tech giant is quietly building one of the best AI infrastructure plays…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 6.6% Dividend Play Pays Every. Single. Month.

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian monthly dividend stock delivers steady income and consistency. And for long-term investors, that can make all the difference.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 50 — and 3 Stocks to Close the Gap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If your TFSA is behind, steady contributions in high-quality compounders can help you catch up over the next decade.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks for a Buy and Hold in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are three of the best buy and hold Canadian stocks for TFSA investors, offering stability, dividends, and long‑term growth.

Read more »