Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 4 Canadian Stocks to Own When Markets Get Nervous

4 Canadian Stocks to Own When Markets Get Nervous

When investors flee risk, the market usually rewards businesses that enjoy steady demand.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Couche-Tard holds up on habitual convenience spending and buybacks, even if fuel margins swing.
  • Capital Power offers contracted cash-flow visibility and a higher yield, but leverage and valuation can amplify volatility.
  • Fairfax and Empire add defensive ballast through insurance and groceries, with profits that can stay durable in downturns.

Markets get nervous when uncertainty rises faster than confidence. Recession fears, sticky inflation, unexpected geopolitical shocks, or simply higher volatility that makes future earnings harder to forecast — any of these can trigger a rotation out of highly leveraged, cyclical, or story-driven stocks and into businesses with steadier demand, stronger balance sheets, and more predictable cash generation. If you’re an investor looking to steady a portfolio when volatility picks up, here are four TSX stocks worth considering.

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future

Source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard: A Global Retailer That Just Keeps Earning

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) is a global convenience and gas station that tends to hold up in risk-off markets, since many of its purchases are habitual and traffic-driven. Over the last year, the biggest news was that ATD ended its bid to acquire 7-Eleven from a Japanese holding company. It also restarted a major share repurchase program of up to 77.1 million shares, about $4.2 billion’s worth.

In fiscal 2025 it reported net earnings per diluted share of $2.71 and repurchased 8.7 million shares for $518.9 million, while raising the annual dividend by 14.3% to CA$0.76. More recently, its Q2 fiscal 2026 adjusted net earnings were about $734 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.78. For a defensive investor, valuation looks reasonable at a P/E of 20. The stock pays a dividend yield near 1% at current prices.

Capital Power: Contracted Cash Flows and a 4.1% Yield

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is an independent power producer with a portfolio of gas, renewables, and storage — often attractive during periods when investors want contracted cash flows tied to real electricity demand. Over the last year, it leaned hard into scale and cash flow visibility. The company completed its acquisition of the Hummel and Rolling Hills facilities for roughly $3 billion, adding 2.2 GW of U.S. gas generation. It also extended contracted cash flows by signing a new long-term contract for Midland Cogeneration Venture through 2040, and commissioned 170 MW of battery storage in Ontario contracted through 2047.

For full-year 2025, it generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.58 billion and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $1.07 billion, with net income of $159 million. It also increased the common share dividend by 6%. For defensive investors focused on income, the 4.1% dividend yield should look pretty sweet.

Fairfax Financial: A Compounder With the Best Year in Its History

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX: FFH) is a property-and-casualty insurance group with a large investment portfolio. Over the last year, it posted what management called the best year in its history. Its 2025 net earnings were $4.77 billion, or $213.78 per diluted share, and book value per basic share rose to $1,260.19 as of Dec. 31. The TSX stock also declared an annual dividend of $20.77 per share payable in January 2026.

For an investor comfortable with a low headline yield (currently 0.9%), Fairfax offers something rare — strong earnings power at a reasonable P/E of 8. Fairfax’s combination of disciplined underwriting and rising investment income makes it a compelling defensive hold.

Empire Company: Grocery Staples and Steady Earnings When the Market Turns Cautious

Empire Company (TSX: EMP.A) owns grocery brands including Sobeys, Safeway, and FreshCo — a classic real-world demand business that can stay resilient when investors start avoiding rest, because people keep buying food. Over the last year, it showed steady earnings and cash flow while continuing buybacks and investing in the business. Most recently, it posted net earnings of $212 million in Q1 fiscal 2026 and $159 million in Q2 fiscal 2026, with Q2 sales of $7.99 billion, up 2.8%.

For a defensive investor looking for a trusty compounder rather than a high-yield hopeful, Empire’s 1.7% payout could be just the ticket.

Summary

When markets get nervous, the stocks that tend to hold up are the ones already earning in the real world. Couche-Tard keeps generating traffic and cash through habit. Capital Power keeps collecting contracted payments for electricity people still need. Fairfax keeps compounding through disciplined underwriting and investment income. Empire keeps selling groceries. None of these are immune to a broad selloff, but each has a built-in reason to matter more, not less, when the market turns cautious.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Own During a Trade War

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In the face of tariffs, Canadian stocks with scale, pricing power, or defence-linked demand can hold up better than most.

Read more »

young people dance to exercise
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: How Much Should Be in a 20-Year-Old’s TFSA to Retire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 20, having any TFSA savings matters more than the size, because consistency is what compounds.

Read more »

customer adds cash to tip jar at business
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Loaded Up on Last Year for Long-Term Wealth

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a stock I loaded up on last year for long term wealth.

Read more »

combine machine works the farm harvest
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks Yielding 2.9% to 6.2% for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Steady dividend cash flow comes from blending durable payers across sectors, not just chasing the biggest yield.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 All-Weather Stocks Canadians Can Confidently Buy Today

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock, Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock and a railroad could do well, whatever happens to the Canadian economy

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 7 Years

| Andrew Walker

These stocks currently offer high dividend yields.

Read more »

Quality Control Inspectors at Waste Management Facility
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Right Now With $200

| Adam Othman

Add this unlikely TSX growth stock to your self-directed investment portfolio if you seek high-quality long-term holdings for significant wealth…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double That Annual $7,000 Contribution

| Adam Othman

Add this beaten-down blue-chip TSX stock to your self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio to capture the potential to double…

Read more »