Invest $40,000 in This Dividend Stock for $337.70 in Monthly Passive Income

Looking for stable cash flow? If you have a $40,000 windfall, then put it to work with this monthly dividend stock.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
concept of real estate evaluation

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to turn a $40,000 investment into reliable monthly passive income, Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) might be a great option. As a Canadian mortgage investment company, Timbercreek specializes in providing short-term structured financing to real estate investors, focusing on income-generating properties like multi-residential, office, and retail buildings. Its business model offers a steady stream of interest income, which in turn supports its attractive monthly dividend.

The numbers

Timbercreek recently reported its third-quarter 2024 earnings, giving investors an updated look at its financial health. The dividend stock posted net investment income of $25.4 million and net income of $14.1 million. While its distributable income per share came in at $0.18, its payout ratio stood at 95%, meaning nearly all of its profits are being returned to shareholders in the form of dividends. Additionally, the book value per share was reported at $8.42, higher than its recent trading price, suggesting the dividend stock may be undervalued.

For dividend investors, Timbercreek offers an annual payout of $0.69 per share, equating to a high yield of about 10.2%. That’s significantly above the average yield for TSX dividend stocks, making it an appealing choice for income-seeking investors. A double-digit dividend yield is rare, but Timbercreek has maintained a high payout over the years, benefiting from the strong demand for real estate financing in Canada.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Timbercreek’s future remains tied to Canada’s interest rate environment and the strength of the commercial real estate sector. Analysts predict a slight decline in earnings at a rate of 0.3% annually but expect revenue to grow by 9.7% per year. The dividend stock’s management remains optimistic, anticipating that potential rate cuts from the Bank of Canada could improve lending conditions, increasing demand for its financing solutions. As long as real estate development and refinancing needs persist, Timbercreek should continue generating strong cash flows to support its dividend.

Of course, no dividend stock is without risks. Timbercreek’s high payout ratio of 97.2% means that most of its earnings are distributed to shareholders, leaving little room for reinvestment or financial flexibility. Additionally, its total debt stands at $857.2 million, giving it a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 122.7%. While this level of leverage is common in mortgage investment companies, it’s important to monitor in case borrowing costs rise or the real estate market weakens. So how much could that $40,000 earn?

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TF$6.815,873$0.69$4,052.37monthly$40,000

For investors interested in passive income, the numbers look appealing. Investing $40,000 into Timbercreek Financial at the current price would create around $4,052.37, coming to $337.70 monthly! This dividend provides a predictable cash flow without the need to sell any shares.

Bottom line

Despite risks, Timbercreek remains an attractive choice for those seeking monthly dividend income. Its consistent performance, high yield, and role in the commercial real estate sector make it a compelling mid-cap dividend stock for income investors. However, diversification is always a wise strategy, as relying on a single stock for passive income carries inherent risks.

For those looking to build a strong income portfolio, Timbercreek Financial could serve as a core holding. It provides high monthly cash flow, stability in a regulated lending environment, and exposure to Canada’s real estate sector. As always, it’s worth considering personal financial goals and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

